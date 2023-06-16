After discussions for over a year, City Council officially began the process of upgrading its park system on Tuesday.

At several Council meetings in early 2022, consideration was given toward the use of American Rescue Act (ARPA) funds with a number of recommendations made by City Manager Leon Towarnicki, one being to upgrade the parks.

Eventually, Council agreed to earmark $500,000 of ARPA funds for 12 parks located within the city limits.

The West Piedmont Planning District Commission applied for a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) grant to fund the cost of a park study. The application was successful and the project was awarded $40,000 with a $10,000 local match.

Earlier this year a request for proposals was issued by the City soliciting responses from firms interested in contracting for the City's park study update and after interviews were conducted, Raleigh, North Carolina-based Site Collaborative was selected.

"You don't know us, we are Raleigh-based and have worked in Danville since 2010," said Site Collaborative Landscape Architect Graham Smith. "We have clients across the east coast, Florida, four states out west including California. Our team is 10 people and three senior leaders."

Among its clients, Smith said Site Collaborative has worked for the National Park Service, North Carolina State Parks, Danville, Raleigh, Wake County and the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research.

Currently, the company has six projects under construction in Danville and will add another three by the end of the year, Smith said.

For Martinsville, Smith said the first thing to do will be to survey and assess the parks in their current condition.

"We want to learn as much as we can; we've got to get our feet wet," said Smith. "We're going to physically assess the site and score it. We need to learn about the place and its history. We need to find out who lives where and consider equitable access."

Smith outlined a schedule that included gathering files and documents and conducting reviews this month, conduct site assessments and develop a scoring matrix in July, begin community meetings in August, analyze the data in September, begin diagramming park improvements in October, refine and review the plans in November and December, develop a Public Parks Plan in January and present it to City Council in February.

"There's a strategy to how we do community engagement. Late September and early October we will compare what we collected and what people in the community have told us," Smith said. "You want a document that's basically a roadmap. We will have an approach for what you want to do."

When the work is completed and the final plan is presented, Site Collaborative will close out its work by making any final revisions and turning over the documents and data it has collected to the City.

Said Smith: "We'll wrap up sometime in February. Hopefully there's a thing at the end that you can adopt."