Former Vice Mayor Jennifer Bowles spoke before City Council Tuesday and accused the members of illegal activity with her removal from her position on the West Piedmont Planning District Commission Board.

Bowles was appointed to the Board of Commissioners while she was on City Council and said she had served in that capacity representing the city of Martinsville for the past six years and, despite being removed, intended to continue attending meetings and serving in that capacity.

“Your attempted removal of me from the West Piedmont Planning District Commission Board is illegal,” said Bowles. “The bylaws state that members may be removed ‘for cause’ by City Council as the appointing body. Vice Mayor Rawls’ motion on April 11 gave no reason whatsoever for my removal, which was, therefore, clearly without cause.”

Vice Mayor Aaron Rawls made clear to Bowles why she was removed, alleging she lacked both experience and competence to represent the City’s interests.

“I quickly realized we’re not playing in the same league. It’s as simple as that,” Rawls said. “The only thing I wanted is for Martinsville to be the city it can be. I do what I think is right.”

Bowles said she was “minding my business at home and read it in the newspaper” and then cited Code of Virginia section 24.2-234, requiring Council to petition the Circuit Court from removal.

“The code section refers to [those who are] elected and [those who are] appointed to elected positions,” said Rawls. “This is a political appointee. It’s our prerogative to appoint who we want.”

Drew Rothrock also took the opportunity to criticize Council at Tuesday night’s meeting accusing Rawls, Mayor LC Jones, Councilwoman Tammy Pearson and Commissioner of Revenue Ruth Easley as campaigning against Martinsville reverting from a city to a town.

“Real estate taxes are going up 25%, electricity is up, lodging [taxes] are up and raises to city employees will only be 5%,” said Rothrock. “Now the City is confronted with a budget crisis which is what the consultants said for years. Citizens can look forward to high taxes.”

Council approved the new budget on second reading that restored funding for two police officers and two school teachers from the original budget as presented, reduces the real estate tax rate from $1.04 per $100 of assessed value to 99 cents per $100, increases the cigarette tax from 30 cents to 40 cents per pack, increases the lodging tax from 5% to 7%, and increases water and sewer rates by $3 each per month.

Previously approved by Council is an increase in the electric rate an average of 8% beginning this month with an anticipated increase again in January.

“This budget is necessary,” said Councilwoman Kathy Lawson. “It gives me heartburn, but we knew this was going to be a very difficult year.”

Lawson thanked Rawls for “all the extra work that he did.”

In other matters, the Board:

Heard City Manager Leon Towarnicki give a recap of a tour of the Druid Hills neighborhood and meeting that were both held on Monday.

Held a public hearing to receive names of citizens interested in appointments for two 3-year terms ending June 30, 2026 and one unexpired 3-year term ending June 30, 2024 on the Martinsville City School Board. There were five names received: Tony Jones, Bethany Morris Mills, Nakia Blackwell, Emily Parker, Cody Williams and Heather Blankenbaker. Interviews of the candidates will be conducted on June 26 and the names of those chosen will be announced at the regular council meeting on June 27.

Heard a presentation from Site Collaborative regarding the Public Parks Improvements Plan to be funded with $500,000 earmarked by Council from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to upgrade the city parks.

Approved a resolution supporting an Industrial Revitalization Fund application to the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development worth up to $5 million for the development of the former BB&T Building at One Ellsworth. “This really will make a big difference in the financing of this project,” said Towarnicki. “This could potentially be half of the $9-10 million that will be needed for the project.”

Heard from James “Nubby” Coleman recognize Towarnicki for his service to the City. Towarnicki intends to retire at the end of July. Said Coleman: “No one has been as strong or as effective with low-key leadership.”

Heard from Ural Harris regarding the new budget. “Council should have taken into account the citizen’s ability to pay,” said Harris.

Heard from Leroy “Toolie” Hairston suggest that everyone should “pray to God” and “work together or fall like fools.”

Heard an update from Michael Sanguedolce regarding the Transportation Safety Commission.