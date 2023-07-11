A meeting of three local government bodies culminated in a $6 million gift from the Harvest Foundation to further develop a prized piece of land in the Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre in Henry County.

Once work is completed, Commonwealth Crossing's Tract 2 will be the only 150-acre graded site in Virginia with full utilities, including water, sewer, electric, natural gas, fiber and telecom service. It's also in a rail-served location.

The Tuesday meeting, held at Harvest Headquarters in uptown Martinsville, was to change a 2007 Revenue Sharing Agreement between Henry County, Martinsville and the county's industrial development authority. The agreement now includes a cut for the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corp. so it will have the resources to market, recruit and help develop the property.

The revised agreement states that in the first year 100% of collected tax revenue from development of Tract 2 would be returned to the company and landowner occupying the property under an enterprise zone agreement. In the second through fifth years, 50% of the tax revenue will be returned to the company and landowner and 10% of the remaining tax revenue will be distributed to the EDC.

"It's 10% of 50%, so the EDC is really getting 5% of the total tax revenue generated," said Henry County Administrator Dale Wagoner.

In years six through 10, after any rebates due the company and landowner, 10% will be distributed to the EDC.

"It's not possible to estimate what amount of money it will be," said Martinsville Vice Mayor Aaron Rawls after the meeting. "We don't know who is going to locate there yet or what business it will be."

"The actions that we have taken today are proof that our two localities can work together to accomplish our common goals," said Henry County Board Chair Jim Adams after a unanimous vote. "Economic development remains a top priority for the board of supervisors, as I'm sure it is for city council."

Martinsville Mayor LC Jones echoed the sentiment from Adams, saying the "coming together" of the leaders from the city and county was evidence of a new cooperation between the two localities who have been in a legal tug-of-war over Martinsville's previous intentions to revert to a town within Henry County.

In the hallway, just outside the meeting room, members of the Harvest Foundation gathered to present a $6 million check earmarked for the further development of Tract 2, a 200-acre site with a 57-acre graded pad within the 726-acre business park located in southern Henry County along the North Carolina border.

The lot is unique in that it holds the potential of being the largest contiguous industrial site ever developed in Martinsville and Henry County and will be nearly four times larger than the sties occupied by Press Glass and Crown Holdings in the business park. This investment, along with a $22 million grant from Virginia's Business Ready Site Program and additional support from local municipalities, will allow Tract 2 to be marketed as a 200-acre site with a 150-acre graded pad, a Harvest release stated.

"Investing in traditional economic development — increasing jobs and tax base for Martinsville and Henry County — remains a cornerstone in our strategic plan and plays a vital role in building a community that is healthy, prosperous and vibrant," said Harvest Foundation President Kate Keller in the release. "Greater opportunities for higher wages and rewarding careers sets Martinsville and Henry County up for success. We are proud to be a partner at the table working to improve our community's distinction in the global marketplace."

"This is a significant step forward for the combined economic development efforts in our community," said EDC Board Chair James McClain in the release. "Harvest has long advocated for a consistent revenue stream benefitting the City, the County and the EDC. The Martinsville-Henry County EDC is grateful to all who worked to make this a reality."

Said Jones: "Community is not defined by the lines drawn on a map, ideals or opinions; Community is when neighbors come together and take action, creating a legacy that inspires others to dream more, learn more, become more and do more for one another."