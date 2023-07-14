Daryl Hatcher dropped out of the sheriff's race Wednesday after one of his opponents, Del Mills, promised him the the chief deputy's job.

Hatcher was one of three candidates running for the top law enforcement position in Henry County; Mills and Wayne Davis are the other two.

"Candidates for the Henry County Sheriff's elections, Del Mills of Bassett, and Daryl Hatcher of Fieldale have decided to combine their efforts to win [the] election in November," a release sent by Hatcher stated.

"During the course of campaigning, numerous voters have expressed their desire that change is needed and that they are unhappy with the way the former Sheriff stepped down so that Wayne Davis could be appointed interim sheriff," Mills said in the release. "We share a common goal so it makes sense to combine our efforts. If we continue to campaign and run separate races for sheriff it only splits the vote in November and reduces our chance of success."

Lane Perry retired as Henry County sheriff July 1 and Davis was appointed to serve as sheriff through the end of the year.

"The announcement that Hatcher will withdraw from the Henry County sheriff's race and support Mills doesn't change anything about my campaign," Davis stated in a release Wednesday afternoon. "My campaign to be elected sheriff in November has never been about any specific challenger. The foundation of my campaign focuses on two things: my continuing dedication to the Sheriff's Office and the citizens we serve daily, and my training and experience. These facts remain the same regardless of the challenger."

Hatcher's release said he had to withdraw in order to have his name removed from the ballot in November, but he would continue to campaign by merging his efforts with that of Mills.

"We put our egos aside and took a strategic look at our strengths. We are putting service before politics," Hatcher said in the release. "Based on what we found, we know our best strategy moving forward will be for Del Mills to remain the sheriff's candidate, with me agreeing to serve as chief deputy."

Davis said regardless of whether Mills and Hatcher ran independently against him or joined forces, they both still lacked Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services certification that both he and his administrative team have and maintain.

"Modern law enforcement and corrections changes daily; being certified by the DCJS ensures you maintain regular training and are up to date with current laws and best practices."

Mills is retired from the Henry County Sheriff's Office and Hatcher is head of security at Sovah Health in Martinsville. All deputies currently serving in that capacity in Virginia are required by law to be certified by the DCJS.

Hatcher and Mills admitted the move to combine forces is aimed at uniting the voter base among those that desire a change in leadership.

"This greatly improves the chance of winning the election in November," the release stated.

"The public is tired of politicians with empty promises of transparency that don't have the public's best interest in mind. Combining our efforts and forming a team that is solely focused on improving public safety is the core of this agreement," Mills said in the release. "Everyone wants to live in a safer community, to have safe schools for our children, eliminate drug abuse, and a sheriff's office that is responsive and responsible to the public."

In his release, Davis reminded voters that he has placed a school resource officer in all schools and returned the D.A.R.E. program to Henry County after a 20-year hiatus.

Said Davis in his release: "As the Sheriff of Henry County, I will continue to promote public safety and operate a safe and humane correctional facility. I will work hard to keep Henry County safe by making public safety my number one priority."

"We want to let all of [the] voters that supported Daryl Hatcher for sheriff know that their vote for Del Mills in November will be a vote for the strongest leadership team with a combined 68 years of experience in public safety and law enforcement," Hatcher's release stated.

The first day of in-person early voting is Sept. 22 and the deadline to register to vote or update an existing registration is Oct. 16. The deadline to apply for a ballot to be mailed to you is Oct. 27 and Election Day is on Nov. 7.