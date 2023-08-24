The Henry County Adult Detention Center has begun accepting federal inmates from Virginia and North Carolina as well as the overflow from the sheriff’s office in the city of Martinsville.

The 400-bed facility on Dupont Road cost more than $73.2 million to build and in March, Henry County Administrator Dale Wagoner told the Board of Supervisors the state would reimburse the county almost $18.9 million, leaving a debt to the county of $54.5 million.

Henry County officials envisioned from the start an opportunity to financially benefit from the new jail by accepting prisoners from other facilities that are over capacity, but when it opened in April 2022, circumstances had changed.

During the pandemic, COVID-19 was a constant threat at all correctional facilities, and transfers were intentionally kept to a minimum to reduce the spread of the virus, and Martinsville had embarked upon the path of reverting from the city to a town in Henry County, a move that would put the responsibility of all the city’s inmates in the hands of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

But those circumstance began to change. A new majority on the city council ended consideration of reversion and the pandemic began to ease as vaccines became widely available. Since the opening of the jail, Wagoner has had to approach the board more than once for additional funds to pay for the operation of a sprawling jail with more beds than inmates.

Henry County Sheriff Wayne Davis announced to the Henry County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that he had solved the problem.

“We have found a solution for the revenue shortfall at the Adult Detention Center,” Davis said. “In June, we were approved to house inmates for the federal government and we began housing 20 inmates for $65 a day. That’s $465,000 a year.”

On Aug. 17, Davis said the sheriff’s office finalized an intergovernmental agreement with the U.S. Marshal’s Office to house as many as 200 additional inmates that will be transferred to the Henry County facility.

“As early as next week, we will start with 50 [inmates]. There’s lots of paperwork, but it will mean $1.1 million in annual revenue and we hope to grow it to $4.7 million in annual income,” Davis said. “Those papers are signed and completed. We’ve gotten it done.”

Davis met with Martinsville Sheriff Steve Draper on Aug. 8 and reached an agreement with the city to accept the overflow of inmates as needed at a rate of $30 a day per inmate from the city and an additional $16 a day per inmate reimbursement from the state.

“As of today, we’ve received 22 inmates from the city and we are at 251 inmates total,” said Davis.

Chairman Jim Adams asked Davis what class of prisoners were being transferred to Henry County and what crimes they may have committed.

“We will receive any inmate they send us,” Davis said. “We’ve identified space to appropriately classify and hold them, and additional revenue will come from transportation.”

Said Collinsville District Supervisor Joe Bryant: “We built the new jail with 140 to 160 empty beds that’s not drawing revenue. We thank you so much for the hard work.”

Davis said although the Henry County Adult Detention Center was a 400-bed rated facility, the cells were designed so they could be double-bunked, increasing capacity up to 800 inmates, if needed.

Parks and Recreation recognized

The Henry County Fair has been selected as a recipient of the 2022 Achievement Award presented by the Virginia Association of Counties.

“Our judges were very proud that you brought back a fair after 60 years and you had 8,000 people attend over two years,” said Jim Bennett, VACO’s director of intergovernmental affairs. “The collaboration with the speedway is also important.”

Henry County Parks and Recreation Director Roger Adams talked about the overall growth and increased participation of people at events sponsored by the county.

“We had a lot of residents and people from out of town at this year’s Smith River Fest,” said Adams. “It’s a good way to get people introduced to the water with kayaking, fishing and canoeing.”

This year’s fair, to be held Sept. 20-23, will have some recognizable talent including American Idol singer Carrie Brockwell; the Ultimate Eagles Tribute Band, a group that has toured the U.S. to sell out venues; and Colton Dixon, a singer-songwriter who also achieved success on American Idol.

Said Adams: “The Valley Star Credit Union Race will be on that Friday and we will end it with a fireworks display.”

In other matters, the board:

Heard an update from Patrick & Henry Community College President Greg Hodges.

Scheduled a public hearing for its Oct. 24 meeting to receive public input on a proposal that would qualify additional residents for real estate tax relief.

Scheduled a public hearing for its Oct. 24 meeting to receive public input on a proposed increase in the transient occupancy tax from 2% to 5% with the additional revenue to be budgeted for expenses related to tourism-specific activities at the Smith River Sports Complex.

Approved the notice, resolution, and submission of documents related to the revenue-sharing agreement with the city of Martinsville on Commonwealth Business Centre and the Bryant property.

Approved an additional appropriation of $7,927 from state asset forfeiture funds for the purchase of body-worn camera system for the Sheriff’s Office.

Approved an additional appropriation of $547,575 in grant funds received through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program for the purchase of standby generators.

Established a 30-day comment period beginning Aug. 23, to receive additional input regarding the 2023 Edward Byrne Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) application.

Conducted a public hearing and denied a request to rezone approximately 13-acres of the Reed Creek District from Rural Residential District to Agricultural District. The applicant wished to sell the property to a new owner who sought to keep chickens and livestock.

Conducted a public hearing and approved a request to rezone two lots in the Ridgeway District from Suburban Residential District to Commercial District. The applicant intends to bring the property into zoning compliance and allow for possible expansion.