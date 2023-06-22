The Henry County Public Service Authority (PSA) got check marks across the board this week in its annual review of finances and accountability.

Kevin Heath, an engineering consultant from the Lane Group out of Galax, was on hand for the regular meeting with the PSA at the Henry County Administration Building and said all of the annual investment requirements stipulated by the 1991 Master Trust Agreement between the PSA and Crestar Bank had been met.

A master trust agreement is a contract where the parties involved invest money into a fund that is collectively managed.

Heath found that the PSA's adopted budget for fiscal year 2023 exceeded the prior year's direct operating expenses by 5.7% and the PSA exceeded the minimum replacement reserve fund by nearly $200,000.

"The Authority created a new Replacement Reserve Fund to meet the agreement's requirement in FY 2005," said Heath. "The new fund was established using a $400,000 contribution from Henry County and is to be maintained above that minimum balance at all times. The Replacement Fund's account balance as of June 30 was $598,818."

According to the Master Trust Agreement, the PSA must maintain a debt service ratio in excess of 1.2 and the current rate is almost 1.7. Two months of direct operating expenses equal to $1.59 million is required to be kept in reserves and the current amount is $1.69 million.

Of note, Heath said it was remarkable the PSA has not had a rate increase to its customers since 2013.

The Lower Smith River Sewer Project, undergoing nearly $24 million in improvements intended to upgrade and reactivate the plant, has been temporarily placed on hold. It was not made clear the reason for the pause, but it was stated that the intention is to convey Henry County's sewage flow to this plant once it is back in operation, instead of paying the city of Martinsville for bulk treatment as is done currently.

A lawsuit exists between the City and the County for a portion of the cost of repairs to the line used to transfer the sewage for treatment.

In other matters, the Authority:

Approved the write-off of uncollectible utility billing accounts for 2022 estimated at approximately $42,800.

Learned the water line repairs were made along Parkway Drive, Peach Court, A.L. Philpott Highway, Ashley Drive, Hickory Drive and Meadow Green Lane.

Learned that service lines were repaired along Blackberry Road, Greensboro Road, Kimberly Road, Axton Road, Cedar Street, Southland Drive, Chatham Road and Pinecrest Court.

Learned that crews repaired sewer lines on Marshall Way, Patrick Avenue, Forest Hill Drive and Forest Drive.

At Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre, the Authority learned that site development on U.S. Route 220 is at a standstill while a search continues for funding opportunities, Henry County received a $22.2 million grant to complete grading on Lot 2, Lot 5 is now complete and the Timmons Group has been awarded the engineering contract to begin the design for improvements along Reservoir Road.