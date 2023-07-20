The Henry County Public Service Authority learned at a regular meeting on Monday that improvements to the U.S. 220 access at Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre still lacks funding.

The Virginia Department of Transportation approved a Martinsville Southern Connector Study and U.S. 220 Environmental Impact Statement in February 2020.

The lead agency for the environmental review is the Federal Highway Administration because the “FHWA could authorize federal funding for potential highway transportation improvements that may advance from the Martinsville Southern Connector Study,” the statement reported. “The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is the statewide agency and study sponsor responsible for the administration of these funds for highway transportation improvements.”

The study area is south of Martinsville in Henry County.

The cost of the project is estimated to range between $615.9 million to $757.3 million.

The study breaks the project down into three segments with Segment A beginning at the North Carolina state line and ending just north of the Lee Ford Camp Road and Church Street intersection, south of Ridgeway. Segment B covers the center of U.S. 220 in the study area, extending from north of Church Street to north of the Main Street and Soapstone Road intersection near Ridgeway. Finally, Segment C includes the northern segment of U.S. 220, extending from north of the Main Street and Soapstone Road intersection to the interchange with U.S. 58.

Interstate 73 was first identified in a federal transportation funding bill in 1991 as part of a high-priority north-south corridor from Detroit, Michigan, to Charleston, South Carolina. In 1995 the U.S. Congress included the location of the corridor to include portions of U.S. 220 between the North Carolina state line and Roanoke. Between 1997 and 2012, numerous studies evaluated possible alternatives and after several years of inactivity, in 2016 the Commonwealth of Virginia decided to repurpose the previously designated funding to focus on improvements of the U.S. 220 corridor, the statement reported.

“The Martinsville Southern Connector Study is a first step towards identifying future improvements to the U.S. 220 corridor within its study limits. This is a separate study from the previous environmental analyses of the U.S. 220 corridor that included other portions of Henry County,” the statement indicated. “The Martinsville Southern Connector Study focuses specifically on identifying and addressing transportation improvements from the study be implemented along the U.S. 220 corridor, they could potentially be considered for incorporation into an overall interstate system, such as the future I-73 corridor.”

It was noted at the PSA meeting on Monday that the staff continues to work with the North Carolina Department of Transportation and neighboring Rockingham County in North Carolina to find funding opportunities for the project, particularly as it relates to access of the CCBC.

The Piedmont Triad Rural Planning Organization plans to submit the project as priority during the current cycle, said agenda notes at the PSA meeting on Monday.

Meanwhile, design and environmental activities are underway and grading of Lot 2 at the CCBC is expected to begin in the spring of 2024. Lot 4 (Crown Holdings) is complete and the PSA hopes to close out its construction permit with the Department of Environmental Quality by the fall, now that work is complete at the site.

In regular monthly reports presented at the meeting:

PSA maintenance crews responded to 99 water service calls and 12 sewer service calls during the month of June.

Preventative maintenance was performed at Grayleaf Circle and Cross Road on Collinsville, Bullocks Drive in Bassett and Elam Drive in Ridgeway.

Crews repaired water mains along River Road, Virginia Avenue and Brentwood Road.

Service lines were repaired along Mount Olivet, Irisburg, Daniels Creek, Falcon, Stultz, Flamingo, and Horsepasture Price roads, and along Sherwood Circle, Homewood Drive, Grand Summit Circle, Marshall Way, Fairystone Park Highway, Whitby Terrace, and Reed Creek Drive.

A portion of the sewer line at 45 Spring Drive was replaced.