The Martinsville City Council has contracted the services of an interim city manager until a permanent replacement is found for current City Manager Leon Towarnicki, who is retiring at the end of the month.

The council authorized the execution of a work order agreement with The Berkley Group naming Glen T. Adams as the new city manager, at least for the next few months.

Adams served as interim town manager for Purcellville in Northern Virginia and was the city manager of Santa Fe, Texas. He was the chief of staff of White Sands Missile Range as a Department of the Army civilian and served as an officer in the U.S. Army Engineer Regiment for over 26 years, a professional biography with The Berkley Group states.

Adams resides in Alabama, has been married for 27 years and has two sons in law enforcement.

“He has a legacy of mentoring, training, and developing individuals that grow and achieve personal and professional goals while creating high performing teams which achieve excellence,” the biography states.

The work order states that it is anticipated that Adams “will be available to deliver services up to 32 hours per week of on-site and off-site support as needed,” and will remain in effect for up to four months and may be extended or terminated by mutual agreement.

The city will pay Adams an hourly rate of $150, including a $50 weekly food allowance. Lodging will be reimbursed at cost and $800 will be paid to Adams monthly, providing for mileage expense of $650 to and from his residence in Alabama once a month and $150 for city business.

Towarnicki announced at a regular meeting in March that he intended to retire at the end of this month after 41 years of employment with the city of Martinsville.