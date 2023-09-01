Candidate for Henry County School Board Mary Martin took the noon hour on the last day of August to outline the priorities of her campaign, and bask in the glow of some high-ranking endorsements.

Martin has served on the Henry County School Board before and she seeks to unseat the incumbent Cherie Joyce Whitlow, who is seeking reelection. Unlike all the other school board seats, Whitlow serves as the at-large representative. While the other seats are restricted to districts within the county, the at-large seat represents them all.

With State Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin, state Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, and Martinsville Vice Mayor Aaron Rawls behind her, Martin addressed the media that had gathered at the Summerlin Meeting Room at the Henry County Administration Building on Thursday.

"Last year the Lottery brought in $779.6 million dollars. Henry County received $7.8 million of that and Fairfax County received $48.5 million," Martin said. "Whatever needs to change this needs to happen. The Appropriation Act in the Office of Education Budget is where the division takes place, I believe. Perhaps my two special guests here today can get us some answers on this. Get us more Lottery dollars and that will help out greatly with the amount coming from the state."

"I've known Mary for over 30 years," Stanley said. "She has wit, charm, and incredible intelligence. She does not hold back her opinion."

Despite attempting to convince someone with a differing opinion, Stanley said Martin always respected those with differing views.

"Of the 13 sessions I have attended, she [Martin] has always called. Not because she was paid to, but because she was compelled to," said Stanley. "Mary Martin is what's right in Henry County and she's tough as nails."

Martin also said the cellphone policy in effect in Henry County Schools is not being enforced and teacher morale could easily be boosted by respecting the personal days an educator is scheduled to be off work.

"We have many trades offered in our school system now, and we should strive to add any that we can," Martin said. "Currently we offer HVAC and Industrial Maintenance, Agriculture, Technology, Cybersecurity and some opportunities via partnership with college. Agriculture even has included dog grooming. Let's not let any child leave school without a skill of some level."

Williams admitted he couldn't believe he was endorsing "my own pain in the butt," but Martin's skill, determination, and persistence were the very things that make a person effective on a local school board.

Rawls said he had discovered, since being elected to city council, that despite the prevalence of opioid addiction in Martinsville and Henry County, the area did not appear to be getting its fair share of assistance to combat the problem.

"Maybe it's the same with the schools," Rawls said. "I do know that I've come to rely on Mary Martin as a true source of information. She will do what is right."

Said Martin: "I will be donating all my salary back to this community by giving to the schools, PTOs, fire and rescue, athletic boosters, and SPCA. I am in this for all the right reasons; to help make Henry County Public Schools better in any way I can."