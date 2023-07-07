The city council has replaced the majority of the members of the Martinsville School Board.

The council unanimously voted to appoint three new members to the five-member Board at a work session last week. The new members are Cody Williams, Heather Blankenbaker and Nekia Blackwell.

Unlike Henry County, where voters elect school board members, Martinsville's school board is appointed by the council. It uses a process where names are received, interviews are conducted privately by council members with the applicants and then the choices are made in public by nomination and vote.

At a regular meeting in May, in addition to the three that were chosen, council received the names of Tony Jones, Bethany Morris Mills and Emily Parker.

Jones was appointed to the school board in 2020 and his three-year term expired June 30. Members of the school board are eligible to serve for three consecutive terms, if reappointed. A term lasts for three years.

"City Council stated to me they wanted to go in another direction and that's well within their rights, so it is what it is," Jones posted to his Facebook page Sunday.

Jones rarely attended the school board meetings in-person, but did participate by speaker phone.

James Woods, a former council member, was appointed to the board last year, but resigned after November's election.

Williams was appointed to fill Woods' unexpired term ending June 30, 2024. Blankenbaker and Blackwell were both appointed to serve full three-year terms ending June 30, 2026 and will replace Jones and Board Chair Donna Dillard.

Initially appointed on Aug. 24, 2016, Dillard did not request to be reappointed.

Williams is a real estate agent at Berry-Elliott Realtors, according to his website and Facebook page.

Blankenbaker is a paralegal with Roane Law in Greensboro, North Carolina and is finishing up a Bachelor of Arts in psychology with a concentration in forensics, according to the Roane Law website.

Nekia Blackwell has been a human resources generalist with VF Corp. since February and previously worked in similar capacities for outsourcing companies Helpware out of Kentucky and Faneuil Inc. based in Hampton, according to her Linkedin page.

In other matters, the council:

Approved $175,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for the One Ellsworth Project (former BB&T Building) to aid in the removal of asbestos, allowing the project and developer to qualify for grant funding. The developer and the Harvest Foundation will also contribute $175,000.

Heard an update from City Manager Leon Towarnicki regarding ARPA funding. Towarnicki stated that $15.5 million in ARPA funding by been received and currently there is $4.1 million remaining to be spent.

Voted to approve a cigarette tax increase from 30 cents to 40 cents per pack, effective Sept. 1.

Voted to approve a lodging tax increase from 2% to 7%, effective Sept. 1.

Appointed Lucy Treado to the Arts and Cultural Committee.