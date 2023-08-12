Public Information Officer Kendall Davis proposed to the Martinsville City Council this week a rebranding of the city.

Davis recommended the hiring of a part-time communications and media specialist for his office and spending as much as $180,000 with a marketing agency for a makeover and reshaping of the city’s narrative.

“I love the ‘M’ and ‘city without limits’ but we need something more 21st century,” Davis said Tuesday. “I would love to see you all have on hats and shirts that show pride in the city.”

Davis said he had “an insightful discussion” with Danville’s public information department and with its economic development marketing coordinator and learned about how they function.

Davis explained to council members how Danville utilized a team structure and marketing agencies to accomplish its objectives and suggested Martinsville should do the same.

As the public information officer, Davis said he should be responsible for coordinating media interviews and news releases, creating compelling content for the city’s website and social media, and managing the coordination of marketing campaigns.

An additional employee would work between 20 and 29 hours per week and would be paid $15 to $17 dollars per hour and be responsible for designing flyers and graphics for hiring, events, and answer to other department and council requests. The communications and media specialist would also oversee the city’s website.

“I would like to see this person certified in Adobe Photoshop,” said Davis.

A marketing agency would be retained to execute a comprehensive rebranding campaign for the city and develop targeted campaigns for the uptown area of Martinsville, housing, and community development.

“They would have expertise in SEO [Search Engine Optimization] strategies,” Davis said. “People say ‘when I google Martinsville, all I see is crime.’ We need someone with SEO expertise to help with that.”

In his proposal, Davis budgeted $70,000 for the rebranding campaign and between $90,000 and $110,000 for a targeted campaign that would “set a new standard for how the marketing is done, craft compelling content to engage and attract citizens, and successfully reshape the city’s narrative for both residents and visitors.”

Interim City Manager Glen Adams said he had discovered many people who live in Martinsville had previously moved away, but returned because they missed the people of the community.

“It’s going to be about the people,” Adams said. “The marketing is really the people.”

The council took no action on Davis’ proposal, but thanked him and praised his presentation.

National Guard Armory

The city council approved the concept presented by Chris Draper to utilize the National Guard Armory as a basketball training facility, pending a favorable outcome in negotiations with the city manager.

Mayor LC Jones and former City Manager Leon Towarnicki were approached by Draper, who asked about using the facility to conduct classes in basketball skills.

Draper said he was the owner of I Won’t Stop Family LLC and promised to keep the building clean and would be willing to make rental payments to the city and pay the cost of utilities.

Draper explained that his regional organization provides grass-roots instruction on the disciplines of the game of basketball and currently operates at Fairway Baptist Church on Fairystone Park Highway.

“The armory would allow us to better service the area of Martinsville,” said Draper. “We understand this location would be temporary, as it is our ultimate goal to build a stand-alone facility or stabilize a location to service the community.”

The city accepted ownership of the National Guard Armory from Virginia in June 2022 after the facility has been empty for almost three years.

The building has a full-sized gymnasium and a large kitchen, complete with commercial equipment. A Holiday Inn Express is already being planned for land adjacent to the armory.

“The armory would give our countless Martinsville kids easier access and provide us with the ability to reach even more children within our area,” Draper said. “It also provides a central location for our clients, who come from the areas of Patrick, Franklin, Pittsylvania and Henry counties as well as the city of Danville.”

Draper said he has provided this growing service for five years and provides a “family atmosphere to 75 clients a week.” The business operates from 4-9 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

“We do not expect a handout and will pay the city rent and or utilities for using the gymnasium itself,” Draper said. “Many of our kids have obtained countless awards, national and state rankings, and scholarships as a result.”

Foster care

Representatives from Intercept Health, providers of community-based child and family services based out of Richmond, presented to council the process involved to foster a child or support children in need.

“There is a strong need for foster parents,” said Robin Martin, an Intercept Health foster care case manager. “There are 513,000 kids in the U.S. in the foster care system and 360,000 do not have a home.”

Martin and Haley Burnette, also a foster care case manager with Intercept Health, told the council there were 5,000 children in Virginia’s foster care system and Intercept Health responded to referrals it received from the Department of Social Services and other supporting agencies within the state of Virginia.

“We encourage people to get involved by either fostering or supporting the process,” said Martin.

In other matters, the council:

Approved the reallocation of $500,000 that was approved in the FY2024 Capital Budget for structural repairs of the Water Treatment Facility to the Sludge Collector Install Project located at the Water Plant in order make repairs to the roof and basin.

Attended a time management workshop from 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday.