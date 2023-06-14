Nearly 30 residents of the Druid Hills area came out to a neighborhood community meeting with City Council on Monday and aired their concerns.

Neglected vacant properties and trash were registered as problems in the neighborhood, but vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed, loud music and mufflers, and barking dogs that won’t quit occupied most of the discussion among those who attended the meeting at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church on Beechnut Lane.

No one in the audience identified themselves by name or address when they spoke, as requested by Vice Mayor Aaron Rawls.

“You don’t have to state your name,” Rawls said. “We ask so that we can follow up.”

“I’m concerned about speeding and loud vehicles,” an unidentified woman stated. “You’re welcomed to sit in my driveway and hear it.”

Martinsville Chief Deputy Chad Rhodes said if a specific area where speeders are known to travel is made known to his department, officers will place a radar unit Rhodes described as a “trailer box” that displays the speed of the driver as they go by.

“We’ve just gotten a grant for $29,000 to buy a new one,” said Rhodes. “We can get fairly specific with those things.”

Rhodes said they were able to review the log of a unit recently and learn of the travel habits of an habitual speeder and nabbed the driver after residents had complained.

“Some of the school buses are speeding,” said another person in the audience. “Not all of them, but some of them do.”

Rhodes said all of the school buses in Martinsville are equipped with GPS units that record where and when the buses travel and at what speeds.

“Get the bus number,” Rhodes said. “The driver can be disciplined based on the GPS.”

Several attendees complained about loud music from vehicles that rattle windows and cause vibrations and noise inside homes.

Said Rhodes: “There are state and city codes addressing loud music coming from cars.”

“Bur with recent changes in the law, our hands are often tied,” added Sgt. Chris Bell. “If you can hear it from 30 feet away, yes we can enforce those, but we have to be careful and not over-enforce those.”

The Martinsville Police Department is participating in Operation Bold Blue Line, an initiative involving local law enforcement agencies and the State Police. Rhodes said the next opportunity for Martinsville to receive extra support will occur soon.

“There will be five or six extra officers from the state here on the 19th through the 22nd,” Rhodes said. “They write hundreds of tickets and they don’t mind angering the locals because they don’t live here.”

Regarding barking dogs, there is an ordinance on the books that addresses the issue, but Rhodes said an individual may also take out a warrant against an uncooperative neighbor with a dog that barks excessively.

“We have leash or dog containment ordinances,” said Rhodes. “We also have a new animal control officer starting on the 26th.”

One resident expressed concern about property on Indian Trail.

“It’s turning into a dump; it’s disgusting,” the woman said. “We paid $1,200 to have a tree on that property trimmed off so it would not come onto our property.”

Building and Zoning Official Kris Bridges said his department often gets requests to clear out wooded areas and remove encroaching kudzu, something the city lacks manpower and resources to do, but trash is another matter.

“Wooded lots are wooded lots,” said Bridges. “Sometimes we don’t see trash; maybe it’s under the kudzu, but the Public Works Department is limited as to what they can do.”

Another woman countered by saying there was an overlooked area with tires and a discarded oil drum.

“We can go back down there and look for those specific things,” Bridges said.

“It’s unsightly,” said the woman. “We have no sidewalks down Susan Lane, no curb, nothing.”

Concerns were also expressed about the accumulation of debris around vacant property.

“There are vacant property registries in other cities and towns,” Rawls said. “I’ve been here since 2012 and some of the buildings have been vacant since I’ve been here. Richmond was very aggressive with its vacancy problem.”

“If you turn in a property, your name is not disclosed; it’s kept confidential,” said Councilwoman Kathy Lawson. “I turn in property every week.”

“You can call any of us,” added Councilwoman Tammy Pearson.

Mayor LC Jones was not at the neighborhood meeting and Jones and Rawls did not participate in a tour of the neighborhood with city officials prior to the meeting.

“I don’t go on the tours because I’m out on the streets every day and I know what the problems are,” explained Rawls. “The Mayor is not here tonight because he’s attending a training session.”

City Manager Leon Towarnicki updated everyone on an hour-long tour attended by Pearson, Lawson, Councilman Lawrence Mitchell and city officials before the meeting.

“I don’t think we’ve seen the neighborhood look as good as it did today,” said Towarnicki, adding that a “missing piece” of the Dick & Willie Trail is now under construction at Mulberry Creek.

Part 6A of the trail “will come over to the four-lane section of Spruce Street,” Towarnicki said. “The speed limit will drop from 45 to 35 in that section going both ways. Once done, there will be a continuous trail for 10 or 11 miles from the [Smith River] Sports Complex to El Parral [Mexican Restaurant].