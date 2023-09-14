Beth Simms was named the new county administrator at a regular meeting of the Patrick County Board of Supervisors on Monday night.

The agreement between Simms and the county was announced after a closed session of the board members.

Simms is a native of Franklin County and currently serves as its director of economic development. She also has experience in sales in the private sector, has taught in the public school system, and is a small business owner.

Simms succeeds Geri Hazelwood, who resigned March 1. Retired Henry County Administrator Tim Hall, an executive manager with the Berkley Group, has served as Patrick County’s interim county administrator during the recruitment process.

Said board Chair Clayton Kendrick: “We are pleased to have found someone with diverse experience and familiarity with Patrick County to serve as our county administrator. The board was impressed with Beth’s knowledge of local government, her experience in economic development and tourism, her enthusiasm for this new role, and her intention to continue to grow professionally to better serve the citizens of Patrick County. We look forward to working with Beth to build on the assets of the county and further improve is quality of life for all of its residents.

A national search with the assistance of The Berkley Group, of Bridgewater, was conducted and after applications were received, initial interviews with the most qualified candidates were conducted, resulting in the recommendation of Simms for the job.

Simms received a bachelor’s degree from Ferrum College and had done post-graduate work in government, education, and accounting at Hollins University and the University of North Carolina in Greensboro. She is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma’s Economic Development Institute and the University of Virginia’s Local Government Equity Clinic.

Simms started her working career while still in college and was promoted to a management position in the restaurant industry. She served as a Social Studies teacher for two years in Henry County and was the owner of a Crossfit business in Eden, North Carolina.

After relocating to Rocky Mount, where she currently resides, Simms worked in the beverage industry and became an active community volunteer. In 2020, she was appointed as the cultural and economic development director of the town of Rocky Mount, where she is responsible for business development, tourism, and the operations of the Harvester Performance Center. Simms became the director of economic development for Franklin County in 2021.

“I am honored and excited to have this opportunity to continue my career in local government in a region that I and my family love,” said Simms. “I look forward to moving to Patrick County and working with the board of supervisors to implement its vision for the community. I appreciate the confidence that the board has shown in me, and I am anxious to get to work in service to the board, the staff, and the citizens in Patrick County.

Simms will assume her duties as Patrick County administrator on Oct. 12.