A new $10 million Holiday Inn Express has been proposed in Martinsville and the city council, acting as the Land Bank Authority for the city, has voted to support the project.

At a regular city council meeting Tuesday night, Kalpak Shah of the Kayak Hotels Group presented council members plans to build a four-story, 80-unit hotel on the former National Guard Armory motor pool parking lot on the western half of the Armory property on Commonwealth Boulevard. Kalpak said his group has hotels in multiple states, including this region.

“I’ve been in business for over 25 years and my nearest hotel here is in Rocky Mount and then in Lynchburg,” said Kalpak. “In the last five years, at Rocky Mount, I’m getting lots of requests from people wanting to stay in Martinsville and not being able to find a good hotel. What the city has done on Commonwealth with a Starbucks and restaurants makes this location ideal.”

Kalpak said the project would cost $10 million using today’s construction costs and his group would employ local contractors to do the work. When finished, the hotel will employ 23 people and create an estimated $223,000 in annual tax revenue to the city.

“There are over 300,000 of these hotels across the country,” Kalpak said. “There will be a hot continental breakfast every morning, a fitness center, swimming pool and exterior patio. We will have state-of-the-art rooms suitable for short-term or long-term guests and also a meeting room.”

In October, the former armory property at 315 W. Commonwealth Boulevard was deeded to the city after the property was declared as surplus by the state.

City Manager Leon Towarnicki said a number of inquiries have been made since that time regarding potential use of the property and in April, a request for proposals was sent out and proposals were received. After review, staff recommended the council proceed with a proposal from Kayak Hotels LLC for development of the western half of the property (formerly used as the armory motor pool lot). The western half consists of approximately 3.5 acres.

A draft development agreement is being prepared, but there remains a number of minor issues to resolve that may take additional time, and in the interest of moving forward and providing a commitment to allow Kalpak to proceed, two resolutions by both the Land Bank Authority (owner of the property) and the city council needed to be approved, Towarnicki said.

The city council recessed and convened as the Martinsville Land Bank Housing Authority and unanimously approved the resolution, the reconvened as the Martinsville City Council and unanimously approved the second resolution.

“It’s nice to have a homerun come our way,” said Vice Mayor Aaron Rawls.

Said Councilwoman Kathy Lawson: “People just don’t stay here because they don’t like our hotels.”

In other matters, Council:

Reappointed Rives Coleman to the Blue Ridge Regional Library Board, reappointed Jewel Drury to the Patrick & Henry Community College Board and reappointed Brenda Ephraim to the Piedmont Community Services Board.

Conducted a public hearing with the planning commission regarding the abandonment of an unopened approximate 30-feet wide street space located at 1126 Rives Road to accommodate an estate settlement by the property owner, Brenda Souther. The planning commission then approved the request and the council approved the commission’s recommendation.

Heard an update from Patrick & Henry Community College (P&HCC) President Greg Hodges on the operations of P&HCC. “We had 488 graduates this year,” Hodges said. “The economic renaissance in our community is very real. Our work is about workforce development.”

Heard an update from Brenell Thomas of the Martinsville and Henry County Chamber of Commerce about activities of the Chamber. Regarding the Farmers Market uptown, Thomas said 2,200 people have already visited the Market this season. “Over 400 came this past Saturday,” Thomas said. “There are 29 vendors and 21 of them were with us last year.”

Set a public hearing for the next regular meeting regarding the sale of property at 605 Fourth Street, formerly known as the Martinsville Housing Office, to Piedmont Community Services for $86,780. The sale will stipulate that the facility remain a voting precinct within the city.

Approved on second reading an ordinance increasing the cigarette tax from 30 cents to 40 cents per pack effective Sept. 1.

Approved on second reading an ordinance increasing the transient lodging tax from 2% to 7% effective Sept. 1.

Heard from Martinsville Police Chief Rob Fincher regarding a national crime trend that offers instructions on social media about how to steal certain cars. “It’s found its way to Martinsville,” Fincher said. “For anyone that owns a Kia, 2017 or later, with a key-ignition system, lock your doors and park so your car is blocked by another vehicle if possible.” Fincher said that in the past two weeks there has been a rash of stolen vehicles and the criminal act has been committed by juveniles equipped with only a screwdriver and a USB jump drive. “We’ve recovered all of them [stolen vehicles] and some of them were damaged,” Fincher said. “In the majority of these thefts, the doors were unlocked.”