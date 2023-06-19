The Patrick County Board of Supervisors once again has a solar ordinance in effect.

In September, the Board unanimously approved a Solar Facilities Ordinance. But after approval it was determined that the language used pertained to a county that has a zoning ordinance — which Patrick County does not.

Last week the Board unanimously voted to approve an amended ordinance and to re-enact it.

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (VDEQ) lists one solar project in Patrick County, a 169-acre project in Patrick Springs.

The approved ordinance does not apply to residential solar installations or solar projects deemed to be of a small scale.

Projects falling in the category of large-scale solar energy facilities will be required to submit a $2,000 fee along with an application.

Building officials have 45 days to review the application and, if complete, the application will be forwarded to the Planning Commission for consideration. Another 45 days may pass before an advertised meeting must be scheduled and once the project is approved for consideration, another 45 days may pass before a public hearing must be held.

Once the public hearing is finished, the Planning Commission would vote on the proposal, and if it passes, the project will go to the Board of Supervisors for consideration within another 45-day period.

A public hearing and vote with the Board of Supervisors must take place before approval and should the matter fail, the applicant would have 16 days to appeal.

The ordinance contains details regarding requirements for a site plan that includes fencing, vegetation buffering, lighting and a limitation of 20 feet in height for solar panels that may be installed.

Included in the details is a requirement of decommissioning of the facility once operations have ceased, returning the property to its natural state.

A $2,000 permit fee will be charged to all approved projects. The applicant then has 180 days to acquire the permit after approval and another 180 days to start the project. If the project isn't finished in two years, then the permit would become void.

Several residents spoke at the board's meeting and were either against solar farms being allowed in Patrick County or indicated support for a more restrictive ordinance to be put in place.

In other matters, the Board:

Approved a request from the Sheriff's Office to apply for grant funding to be used for the purchase of three new vehicles.

Presented Pamela Rorrer, RN, with a resolution recognizing her for being selected as the Virginia Public Health Nurse of the Year.

Approved a resolution including Fish Farm Lane and Handy Mountain Road as part of the Rural Rustic Roads Program as administered by the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Heard an update on tourism from James Houchins, tourism director.

Approved appropriations for the Department of Social Services and the Child Services Act for fiscal year 2024.

Approved an amendment to the comprehensive plan regarding Chapter 11 land use.

Approved the proposed six-year highway plan.

Approved the budget for FY23-24.