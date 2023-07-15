Patrick County has named a new director of its economic development office.

The board of supervisors and economic development authority announced Wednesday that Patrick Cooper will begin in that position Aug. 7, replacing Sean Adkins, who resigned earlier this year, a release stated.

Cooper currently is employed by the Virginia National Guard as a supervisory logistics management specialist and works out of the Richmond office. His job makes him responsible for a $2 million budget. He has also served as a senior adviser with the guard, a release said.

Cooper has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and political science from Norwich University and is pursuing a master’s degree in public administration at the American Military University, the release stated.

As the director of economic development in Patrick County, Cooper will be the point of contact for all economic development efforts in Patrick County and will report to the county administrator.

“I have experience in managing grants, seeking projects, and putting those two efforts together for a positive outcome,” said Cooper in the release. “I am thrilled to have this position and I look forward to working with all out partners and making Patrick County even better than it is now.”

Cooper’s wife, Brandi, is from Patrick County and has many family ties in the area.

“I’m not the only one excited about this opportunity,” Cooper said in the release. “Our entire family is excited. That’s one of the reasons I sought the position — I know what Patrick County is and can be, and I’m ready to get to work.”

EDA Chairman Bill Clark said Cooper’s military background was one of the things that made his application stand out.

“With his organizational skills and critical-thinking skills, I believe Mr. Cooper will come up to speed quickly on what we need and what we want in Patrick County’s economic development toolbox,” Clark said in the release. “I think we are all excited.”

Said board of supervisors Chair Clayton Kendrick in the release: “I believe Mr. Cooper will hit the ground running and I’m glad he’s on our team.”