Faced with an overwhelming number of proposed solar farms, the Henry County Planning Commission took steps on Wednesday to make the solar ordinance more restrictive.

Planning, Zoning and Inspections Director Lee Clark explained to commission members that renewable energy sources are becoming a prominent factor in America's future energy plans and as a result, Henry County has become prime real estate for future utility-scale solar projects.

Given the proliferation of proposals his office has received, finding suitable locations has become increasingly more difficult.

"It's in Henry County's best interest to plan for these facilities and how they can best be integrated into our land uses with the least impact possible," Clark wrote in his recommendation to the Planning Commission.

The objective is to encourage the use of residential and commercial renewable energy projects while also minimizing the impact on Henry County's viewshed, natural resources and rural character. It's not the County's intention to affect local industry's ability to produce solar energy for their own consumption, wrote Clark.

The strategy is to reduce the impact of solar and wind facilities through fair planning practices such as proper siting, buffering, screening, density limits and setbacks as well as the overall limiting of the acreage allowed for these renewable energy sources, Clark wrote.

The Planning Commission approved an addition to the solar ordinance that imposes a project area limit.

"No more than 1% of Henry County's land mass, equating to 2,445 acres of solar project area, shall be approved for large scale solar energy facilities. This project area limit shall not apply to local industries producing electricity for their own consumption. The solar panels must be on-site, adjacent to, or adjoining the user's property," the addition states.

At its regular meeting in April, the Henry County Board of Supervisors rejected an Axton Solar project despite Vesper Energy having gained approval from the Board of Zoning Appeals in December for a 1,000-acre solar project that had been studied for more than two years. The company had been approved for 1,200 acres and was denied a request for expansion, so the application was withdrawn and the company reapplied.

But the majority of the members on the Board sided against Vesper over a percentage requirement in the County's existing solar ordinance.

"Lee Clark came to us to set up the solar ordinance and we agreed on 2.5% of the acreage in a 5-mile radius. When Axton Solar got approval it was going to be 2.5%," said Collinsville District Supervisor Joe Bryant at the April meeting. "Before us now is 93 acres on top of that. It opens the doors for other solar companies; it's a Pandora's box — if we don't refuse this we may be open to litigation."

Bryant said he didn't want to see the County in the middle of an expensive court case with a highly motivated company in an extremely competitive market.

"I'm scared we're going to find ourselves in litigation," said Bryant. "My firm belief is that the ordinance is set and we ought to follow it."

It was not clear whether the proposed project met the existing requirements, because part of it was in Henry County and the rest of it was in neighboring Pittsylvania County.

Henry County Attorney George Lyle said it was not known for certain how much acreage fell within Henry County.

The addition to the amendment will now go before the Henry County Board of Supervisors for consideration with this certainty: If approved, Vesper Energy's existing project proposal will no longer qualify.

Vesper Energy Community Affairs Manager Alex Rohr told the Bulletin immediately after the meeting in April that the company was not immediately giving up on the project.

Said Rohr: "We will look at what the Board has said ... and go back and discuss this with the residents and see what, if anything, can be done."