A lawsuit alleging Martinsville’s city government has reneged on an agreement regarding the payment of health insurance premiums for retirees has been filed with Martinsville Circuit Court.

Martinsville attorney James Haskins, representing 40 named plaintiffs, filed the complaint on Aug. 18 alleging a handwritten agreement on the matter, dated Aug. 19, 2010, has not been honored.

The agreement, attached as an exhibit to the complaint, is signed by eight people including Haskins, retired Martinsville Police Chief David Edwards, retired Martinsville Fire Chief Jerry Brock, former city attorney Eric Monday, former city manager Clarence Monday, and Councilwoman Kathy Lawson, who was mayor at the time.

Edwards and Brock are now deceased.

Interim City Manager Glen Adams told the Bulletin the city would not be commenting or offering an official response about the case, and Haskins’ office stated on Tuesday that he was out of the country and unavailable for comment.

An email correspondence between Lawson and Martinsville Commissioner of the Revenue Ruth Easley on Nov. 1, 2021, is also included as an exhibit and summarizes the complaint.

A group of retirees ‘threatened to file suit in 2010 unless they received the retiree health benefit that was promised to them when they were hired,” Easley wrote to Lawson. “Rather than going to trial, retired Justice Elizabeth Lacy was brought in as a mediator and an agreement was struck and signed by Clarence Monday, you and Eric Monday. The current city ordinance adopted July 13, 2010 was the result of the mediation and it was agreed that retirees hired before July 1, 2002 would pay the same premium as the active employees or receive a cash equivalent until they hit 65 or opted out of the city’s retiree health benefit. As you can see that is not happening.”

In addition to Easley, included in the list of 40 plaintiffs are retired fire chiefs Ted Anderson, Kenneth Draper, retired assistant fire chief Wesley Brooks; retired police officers William Farley, Mark Gilbert, Robert Ramsey, and E.C. Stone; retired Martinsville sheriff’s captain Bart Hampton; Martinsville Sheriff’s Maj. Laura Hopkins; and Commissioner of the Revenue Auditor and Compliance Officer Pamela Shoemaker.

The 14-page complaint states the promise by the city to pay the entire health insurance premiums during employment and after retirement until the age of 65 is reached was offered to prospective employees as an inducement for employment.

The promise was honored for more than 40 years until July 1, 2002, when a policy change resulted in the premiums only being partially funded, the lawsuit states. From 2002-2010, Haskins estimated about $465,000 in insurance premiums had been paid among his 40 clients in order for them to keep their insurance.

In 2010, a Settlement Agreement between the city and city retirees was signed, obligating the city to pay 100% of health insurance premiums for four months in 2010, pay the complaining retirees $15,000 plus mediation costs, allow a representative of the retirees to be on the city’s Insurance Committee, and pass an Ordinance preventing the city from separating retirees to obtain a premium rating advantage, the lawsuit states.

“By adopting this Ordinance, the city is now in compliance with police, retirees are treated with respect and appreciation they deserve for their public service; the solution is cheaper than risks faced by the city if this would have went to litigation, and the taxpayer is protected with a clear-cut phase-out policy from this point forward,” the lawsuit quotes former City Manager Clarence Monday from the minutes of a city council meeting on July 13, 2010.

The lawsuit claims, after several years of compliance, the city began to violate the terms of the agreement and the ordinance and administrative manuals regarding policies and procedures contradicted the measures with which the city had agreed to comply.

“On or about Nov. 1, 2021, Kathy C. Lawson, in her position as mayor of the city of Martinsville, acknowledged that the Defendant was not adhering to its own Ordinance regarding the health insurance benefits for the Plaintiffs,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit contends that because the city has breached the Settlement Agreement, the 40 named retirees and current employees have collectively overpaid for their health insurance premiums in the approximate amount of $200,000 as of July 1, and will be forced to continue to overpay for their health insurance premiums each month thereafter.

The suit asks for the court to order the city to reimburse the overpayment to each of the named plaintiffs, comply with the terms of the signed agreement, provide compensation for any difference between benefits provided retirees and those of current employees, pay all costs and attorney’s fees, and any other relief that might be deemed appropriate.

Haskins is requesting the matter be settled at trial by jury.