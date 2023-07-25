Martinsville City Manager Leon Towarnicki announced in March his plans to retire and now the time has come.

City employees, friends and family gathered in Room 32 of the City Municipal Building on Monday afternoon for a retirement reception and as several people made their way down the hall, a debate began about how long Towarnicki had been with the city.

"It's been 41 and a half years," Towarnicki said. "I've enjoyed it and I've enjoyed working with everyone."

Technically, Towarnicki's retirement occurs at the end of this month, effective Aug. 1, but this week's regular council meeting will close the books on one of the longest running employees the city has ever had.

"We're not going to let you leave," Councilwoman Kathy Lawson said when Towarnicki made the announcement in March.

Said Towarnicki: "I just wanted to let everyone know."

The reception on Monday was but a prelude to separate recognitions at the regular meetings of both the Martinsville City Council and the Henry County Board of Supervisors this week.

Glen Adams has been named as the interim city manager. Contracted by the Berkley Group, Adams will serve as the bridge between city managers while a nationwide search for Towarnicki's permanent replacement is underway.

Council members have said it is their goal to have the position filled by October.