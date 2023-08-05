On the heels of a survey showing support for a Prescription Drug Affordability Board, a Republican state senator who represents part of Southside Virginia has joined with a Northern Virginia Democrat supporting the measure.

The Virginia chapter of the American Association of Retired Persons held a press conference Monday, releasing the results of its survey that they say found an overwhelming majority of Virginia voters would support the creation of a PDAB.

“The MAGA extremists who had the majority in the House of Delegates this past session killed the measure in committee, preventing it from going to a full floor vote, effectively opposing lower prescription drug prices and blocking people from negotiating with the drug companies to bring down the cost,” a release from the House Democratic Caucus said on Thursday.

Although Bill Stanley is a member of the Senate of Virginia, he made it apparent on Monday he did not agree with his fellow Republicans in the House.

“This is the first of many steps necessary to lower costs,” said Stanley. “I represent an area where a family of four makes $35,000 to $38,000 on average compared to the $70s up north.”

Stanley was elected to the Senate in 2011 and is running unopposed for reelection in the newly redrawn 7th District, which includes the cities of Martinsville and Galax, and the counties of Franklin, Henry, Patrick, Grayson, Carroll, Floyd and Wythe.

“People are having to make a decision between drugs and food on the table or a roof over their head,” Stanley said. “This is one of those bills that will affect all of us at one time or another.”

The study found that 85% of Democrats, 71% of Republicans and 70% of independents who responded, supported a state board to regulate the cost of prescription drugs.

The survey

The AARP survey, titled “2023 Virginia Prescription Drug Survey” states that two-thirds of Virginia voters ages 18 and older say they regularly take prescription medications, with about one-third spending less than $50 per month and one is seven spending between $50 and $100 per month on average.

Overall, more than one-third of Virginia registered voters report having opted not to fill a prescription their doctor had given them and nearly two-thirds say they are very or somewhat concerned about being able to afford the cost of medications they may need in the next two years, according to the study.

Nearly nine in 10 voters voice support for having the commonwealth join buying pools with other states to be able to offer discounted prescription drugs. Three-quarters of voters say they support establishing a maximum amount to be paid for certain drugs, importing drugs from countries with equivalent safety and quality standards, and creating a prescription drug affordability board, the study shows.

“Big pharma is profiting huge and prices are going up monthly,” Stanley said. “We have a gap of Virginians that are eligible for Medicaid, but don’t have insurance with prescription coverage. We should not be a government that makes people make that decision of whether to live or eat.”

Democratic support

Virginia Del. Karrie Delaney is a Democrat who served on the West Melbourne, Florida city council before moving to Northern Virginia. She won the Democratic primary in 2017 and was elected in November of that year to represent the 67th District in Fairfax and Loudoun counties.

“The legislation will be an effective solution for everyone,” said Delaney. “This sends a message that this issue transcends partisanship. The life, safety and health of Virginians matters most. This press conference validates what we are hearing: Too many people are having to make a choice between eating, putting a roof over their head, or having life-saving medication.”

Delaney said she had a daughter with Type 1 diabetes, once known as juvenile diabetes, a chronic condition leaving one insulin-dependent.

“I am well aware of what this involves,” Delaney said. “The cost of living of just staying alive is astronomical. This board will make drugs more affordable for more people.”

The cost

No one knows the cost of living with a chronic condition requiring expensive medication any better than Jillian Goodwin. She was three when she was diagnosed cystic fibrosis. Now 31 and living in Norfolk, she says she has to take about 20 different prescriptions to stay alive and maintain her health.

“There’s also an increased cost for food because of my illness,” Goodwin said. “I have to maintain all of this. Transitioning from my parents insurance to my own was particularly stressful. I’ve made the choice of staying at a job I was not happy with, because of the insurance plan.

Goodwin said without insurance, she would not be alive today.

“With insurance my medicine costs about $200 per month. One medication I take costs $360,000 a year,” Goodwin said. “I was going to the hospital four times a year for respiratory infections and since I’ve been taking this drug, I have been in the hospital once in the past four years. It’s time for lawmakers to hold drug companies accountable. Doing nothing is no longer an answer. People like me are depending on bold and decisive action.

“It’s a shame we haven’t done this earlier,” Stanley said. “Our population is getting older and we cannot stand and do nothing. Every candidate for delegate or senate (in this year’s election) should affirm that people matter. We have a duty to take care of them in this way.”

Stanley said the turnover in this year’s election would be monumental when it is expected that a third of the state legislature will have new faces.

Said Stanley: “I have great hope that the new General Assembly is going to be constituent oriented and not lobbyist oriented.”

Cost vs. insurance

Dr. Ahmad Rommaan began her practice in sports medicine and chronic pain management in Michigan. In 2011, she relocated to the Washington, D.C., area and joined a practice that serves Northern Virginia and southern Maryland.

“We try to tailor medicines to what people are suffering from, but we can’t always keep up with the way medicine has progressed, due to the cost,” Rommaan said. “Often we are stuck with medicines from back in the ’70s. If they [the patients] have to pay out of pocket, it can be tens of thousands of dollars. Many patients are struggling to pay for drugs and they are all concerned about the increasing costs.”

Rommann said, in her experience, insurance companies are taking longer to approve the coverage of the newer, and often more effective, drugs.

“When the cost doubles or triples in cost, it’s not because it’s two or three times more effective,” Rommaan said. “This will give a little bit of regulation to this industry. This board can hold the drug companies and insurance companies a little bit accountable.”

Differences

But Democrats remain fearful that Republicans will kill the effort again, despite the expected change in representation after this year’s election.

“Virginians want legislators that prioritize their interests over those of these big corporations,” said House Democratic Caucus Leader Don Scott in the Democratic Caucus release. “The MAGA Extremists in the Virginia GOP are hellbent on choosing tax breaks for these profitable corporations over our Virginia families. They will continue to prevent legislation from passing that would have kept prescription drug prices low, adding undue strain on our families.”

Stanley disagrees with Scott’s assessment of the upcoming session.

“I expect this bill to pass overwhelmingly and I will do whatever I can do to make sure that our Republican friends get behind this,” Stanley said. “You’re talking about a multibillion dollar industry. This is about making sure the consumer can afford these products.