The June campaign finance reports were due last week, and of the local campaigns the race for Henry County Sheriff is by far the most expensive.

According to the nonprofit Virginia Public Access Project, Wayne Davis listed $36,494 in receipts and $19,650 in expenses, leaving $16,843 cash on hand as of June 8.

Del Mills listed $7,388 in contributions and $5,894 in expenses with a balance of $1,492.

Daryl Hatcher reported $5,083 in contributions and $1,798 in expenses leaving $3,285 as his ending balance on June 8.

Top donors to Davis are current Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry, $2,370; William R. Martin Jr., $2,000; William D. Martin, $2,000; Mark Davis, $1,450; Daniel L. Harold, $1,240; Phillips Logistics Management Corp., $1,100; Donald Wayne Davis Jr., $1,060; John T. Cox, $1,000; Blue Ridge Aquaculture Inc., $1,000; and Gracie R. Agnew, $1,000.

Davis had 63 cash contributions more than $100; there were 50 cash contributions of $100 or less. A total of eight in-kind contributions were listed valued at more than $100 and one in-kind contribution of $100 or less.

Itemized expenses for Davis show $8,415 to Print & Pack Sense LLC for 2,000 yard signs and 1,200 metal sign holders; $2,623 to Piedmont Printing & Graphics for 250 T-shirts; $2,000 to Forest Park Country Club for golf tournament fees; $1,701 to Ridgeway Signs & Trophies Inc. for 15 - 48x96 signs; $510 to Ridgeway Signs & Trophies Inc. for 6 - 48x48 full-color campaign signs; $507 to Queen Bee Marketing for a marketing consulting fee and roll labels; $383 to Solid Stone Fabrics for 12 - 4x4 double-sided signs; $200 to Queen Bee Marketing LLC for marketing services; $200 to Henry County Parks & Recreations for sponsorship of the Smith River Fest Class II Rapids event; $125 to The Spencer-Penn Centre for an event center rental down payment; $100 to Crowe Aaron for a television advertisement; $60 to Dawson Photographs LLC for photos for marketing, $30 to Mary Martin for a dance recital advertisement; and $22 to Carter Bank & Trust for checks.

Top donors to Del Mills are Del Gregory Mills, $2,600; David E. Wright, $1,437; David Les Mills, $1,000; Adam Wright, $1,000; Candy Perkins, $501; Beacher Beam, $500; and Steve Johnston, $250.

Mills had nine cash contributions of more than $100 and one cash contribution of $100 or less.

Itemized expenses for Davis show $1,348 to Service Printing for 160 T-shirts; $1,287 to Build A Sign for 100 yard signs and five - 5x8 banners; $798 to Build A Sign for 100 yard signs; $769 to Build A Sign for 20 - 3x6 vinyl signs; $617 to Build A Sign for 100 yard signs; $398 to Quantum Copy for 20 yard signs; $287 to Build A Sign for 10 - 3x6 signs; $200 to David Les Mills for Smith River Fest; and $191 to Quantum Copy for paper flyers.

Top donors to Daryl Hatcher are Daryl Lee Hatcher, $2,713; Giles Smith, $1,578; Heather Ashe, $105; and Keith Bishop, $105.

Hatcher had five cash contributions more than $100, one cash contribution of $100 or less, there were four in-kind contributions more than $100 and one in-kind contribution of $100 or less.

Itemized expenditures for Hatcher listed $27 to American National Bank & Trust for checks and $3 to the same for a paper statement fee.

In the Henry County Commissioner of Revenue race, Adrianne Bowyer shows $5,610 in receipts; $5,524 in expenses and $85 ending balance. Dallas Hairston has $5,134 in receipts; $3,822 in expenses and $1,311 cash on hand. Blake Minter has $4,145 in donations; $2,977 in expenses and $1,179 remaining. Tiffany Hairston has $4,134 in contributions; $3,734 in expenses and $399 left. Melissa Zehr, the most recent candidate to enter the race, shows no receipts or expenses and no cash on hand.

In the race for Henry County Treasurer, Michael Minter has $3,350 in contributions for the most recent reporting period and $3,789 cash remaining. Incumbent Scott Grindstaff lists $2,989 in contributions and $475 left. David Moore has received $1,405 in contributions and has $134 cash on hand.

Pam Cobler is the only candidate listed for the Reed Creek District Board of Supervisors seat and she lists $682 in contributions received with herself as the only donor.

In the Ridgeway District county supervisor, Travis Pruitt is listed as the only candidate with $1,921 in contributions and himself with $1,871 in donations.