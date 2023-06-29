Win or lose in November, beginning at midnight Friday, Wayne Davis will be the new sheriff of Henry County through the end of the year.

After more than 30 years in law enforcement, Sheriff Lane Perry will hang his holster up and turn over the reins to his second-in-command. It’s a legal procedure allowing the outgoing sheriff some degree of control on the transformation of his department as he exits.

A tearful Perry thanked the law enforcement community throughout the region on Monday as a full house in uniform attended a swearing-in ceremony in the Summerlin Meeting Room at the Henry County Administration Building.

“I was sworn in as sheriff on Monday and we swore the lion’s share of our deputies because at midnight on Friday, when Sheriff Perry’s tenure expires, if everyone has not been sworn in, they lose their law enforcement authority,” Davis told the Bulletin on Tuesday. “So we have to get all of our employees sworn in. Not only all of our employees, but everyone who serves on multi-jurisdictional task forces and mutual-aid agreements with us.”

Davis said he expected more than 300 men and women will be sworn in before the end of Friday in similar fashion as he was on Monday.

“We got about roughly 150 on Monday and we’ll have two more swearing-in ceremonies that will take place Wednesday morning and Thursday afternoon,” Davis said. “That’s why I had to be sworn in Monday. That way people don’t lose their arrest powers.”

For the next six months, Davis will get to test the waters as sheriff of Henry County and the community will get to measure his performance.

In November, voters of Henry County will decide whether they want Davis to continue as sheriff or whether they prefer one of his opponents, Del Mills or Daryl Hatcher.

“It’s an honor and true privilege to serve as the sheriff of Henry County. It is a big job that comes with great power and great responsibilities and those responsibilities are what’s more important,” Davis said. “You’re responsible for serving every citizen of this community.”

Davis said many people don’t realize the many functions that fall to the Sheriff’s Office to fulfill.

“Not only do we provide patrol deputies that patrol your streets and keep your community safe, we have a fully capable investigations division that investigates all the major crimes, an undercover narcotics division, we oversee schools, have a drug interdiction division and we have the statutory obligation to maintain the adult detention center where we house inmates,” Davis said. “We have to provide civil process, everything from serving a subpoena to performing evictions and we have to maintain security of the courthouse and provide inmate transportations.”

Davis said compared to other departments from Roanoke to Danville, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office currently has only 12 unfilled jobs, or about 5% of its workforce.

“Some of those agencies are as much as 30% short, so I think we’re doing pretty well,” Davis said. “When we swear-in our next batch of school resource officers, we’ll be poised to break about 240 employees with a $21 million dollar budget.

Although Davis said he had a good working relationship with Perry and considers him a good friend, he will be making some changes.

“I intend to take the Henry County Sheriff’s Office to the next level particularly in the realm of technology, modernizing police methodologies and increasing our proactive policing efforts as well as community interactions,” Davis said. “I think we’ll see a different level of service under what I have as my vision of the Sheriff’s Office.”

When Perry announced his plans to retire in March, he appointed Davis as his chief deputy and Davis declared his intention to run for a full four-year term in November. Since that time, he has placed a school resource officer at every school in the county.

“We were able to sit down at the table with all involved stakeholders and we secured the funding for that and I’m proud to say not only have we secured the funding, now we have initiated the hiring process and by the end of July we will have finalized that and secured eight new school resource officers that will be in those schools,” Davis said. “It will be the same officer in the schools everyday and they will be certified law enforcement officers. They will be there to build relationships, be positive role models and have a great rapport with the students and faculty.”

Davis has also reinstituted the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) program after it remained dormant for more than 20 years.

“We need to educate our children. If we’re not beginning at the elementary level on the dangers of drugs, then we’re just promoting the next generation of substance abusers,” said Davis. “Many of these children don’t get the structure and education at home that they need and hopefully our deputies in the schools can help bridge some of those gaps.

“The core of the program is really about the ability to process and make good life decisions. Once that is established, then we start working on the drug and alcohol factors, anti-bullying, social media safety and awareness, vaping and things that are relevant in today’s society. I think it’s a great program and I’m very proud to bring it back.”

Asked if he had moved in the office of the Sheriff yet, Davis said he had not, but thought Perry was packing his personal belongings and clearing his desk late Tuesday.

“We look forward to serving the citizens; that’s my primary goal to ensure that we provide the best level of service to every citizen with dignity and respect,” Davis said. “This office is always open, I’ll always be accessible and I want to feel like every member of this community is my friend.”