After more than 41 years as an employee of the city of Martinsville, Leon Towarnicki will turn in his keys and retire and the end of the day Monday.

Towarnicki has served in many capacities for the city during his tenure, the last decade as the city manager, and there is a sense of a loss of institutional knowledge that he will take with him that will not be easily replaced.

“Thank you for the key to the city and the proclamation. I’ve gotten a ton of calls and emails from people in the community,” Towarnicki said to council members at his last meeting on Tuesday. “During my career I’ve worked with a great staff and the council of 2012 and 2013 that made me city manager and those after it. It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve.”

Gene Teague was part of the council that promoted Towarnicki to city manager.

“Leon is a great public servant and a professional,” Teague said. “Back in 2012 when we hired him we had to talk him into applying for the job. He’s a get it done guy. Leon was always about getting it done. He’s hardworking and rarely took a vacation. He’s respected inside this building and by county and state officials. I don’t recall a time I saw Leon upset. He’s even-keeled, future-focused, and wise. Your contributions to this city will endure.”

Former Mayor Danny Turner said he had spoken with another former mayor, L.D. Oakes, earlier in the day, and Oakes told Turner to let everyone know he was taking the responsibility for seeing to the hiring of Towarnicki as city manager.

“I remember the federal government gave us money for a police officer for drug enforcement and he arrested an Indian chief for tax evasion and we got sued for $2 million,” Turner said. “I said to Leon, you’ve got to do something. I’ve just become mayor and now I’m getting sued for $2 million. So we made the chief the grand marshal of the Christmas parade and Leon got us removed from the suit.”

Former council members Chad Martin and Jennifer Bowles also spoke at the council meeting on Tuesday honoring Towarnicki and at the end of the meeting, each council member took a turn recognizing Towarnicki for being a steadfast manager of the city’s business for over four decades.

In other matters, the council:

Heard an update from Barbara Seymour of the Emergency Housing and Community Support Commission regarding recommendations for a location for a warming shelter this winter. Seymour said six properties were considered and rated using a feasibility rubric to score the properties. The Salvation Army on Memorial Boulevard in Martinsville and the former Harmony Hall on Fairystone Park Highway in Bassett received the top scores.

Approved a resolution accepting a request from the Southern Virginia Recreation Facilities Authority to dissolve and transfer the assets and operations of the Smith River Sports Complex to the Henry County Parks and Recreation Department under the direction of Roger Adams.

Heard from Interim City Manager Glen Adams regarding the possibility of reactivating the city’s dormant Industrial Development Authority. “It’s a good thing and can make money for the city,” said Adams.

Discussed possible uses of slightly more than $4 million in uncommitted American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money. Adams suggested some of the money be allocated to the city’s communications division, MiNet, and unspecified housing projects.