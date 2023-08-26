U.S. Senator Mark Warner, D-Va., was in Martinsville on Thursday as part of a four-day tour of Southwest Virginia and Hampton Roads.

Warner began his visit in Big Stone Gap on Tuesday and then on Wednesday he was in Bristol, Abingdon, Pulaski, Carroll and Patrick counties. On Thursday the day began at the Martinsville Speedway, where Warner met with community leaders, local elected officials and members of the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce. He provided an update from Washington about his legislative efforts to support motorsports facilities, like the Martinsville Speedway, with the intention of bringing additional jobs and positive economic impacts to the surrounding community.

“We’re going to bring those manufacturing jobs back home,” Warner said when speaking about the competitive economic war now waging between the United States and China. “I’m old enough to remember when it was Russia, but they were never the economic threat that China can be.”

On July 25, Warner announced that he and Rodd Young, R-Ind., had introduced the Motorsports Fairness and Permanency Act, a bipartisan legislation that would make permanent a classification on depreciating assets for motorsports entertainment facilities. The legislation would allow a venue to more effectively plan improvements and make safety updates, bringing additional jobs and positive economic impacts to surround communities.

A sign stood beside Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell, as he introduced Warner to a group of about 35 people, that the Martinsville Speedway generated $170 million and supported 3,000 jobs. It also noted that the Virginia International Raceway in Alton, near Danville, hosts 350,000 motorsports fans annually.

“The Motorsports Fairness and Permanency Act is a simple fix to our tax code that will offer speedways the freedom to make long-term investments and upgrades to their facilities,” said Warner in the July release. “I’m proud to introduce legislation that will improve driver safety, enhance fan experience and support jobs in our racing communities.”

Since 2004, Congress has codified the definition of a motorsports entertainment complex in the tax code as a temporary provision, most recently extended under the 2020 omnibus and set to expire at the end of 2025. This provision allows racetrack complexes, like the Martinsville Speedway, to operate under the understanding that all assets inside the facility depreciate as one over a seven-year period. However, the current uncertainty over whether the provision will be renewed has hindered the ability of track owners to make informed, long-term investment decisions for facility improvements in the future. Should the provision expire, roughly one third of motorsports assets would be reclassified under the 39-year depreciation period and two thirds would fall under the 15-year period, putting racetracks at a serious disadvantage when compared to other sports and entertainment facilities.

“As future investments in capital projects are considered here at Martinsville Speedway, this important legislation provided much needed certainty not only for our facility, but motorsports facilities around the country,” said Campbell.

On Wednesday, the day before Warner’s visit to Martinsville, a release from Warner and U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., announced $1 million in federal funding for a manufacturing partnership in Martinsville to support medical device manufacturing.

Funding from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology for the A.L. Philpott Manufacturing Extension Program, also known as GENEDGE Alliance, in Martinsville. This funding will help GENEDGE support small and medium-sized medical device manufacturers across Virginia in their efforts to strengthen medical supply chain resiliency and improve quality by providing the manufacturers increased access to specialized expertise and resources.

“Virginians rely on their medical devices every day, and supporting our medical manufacturing industry is critical to ensure patients and providers can access the products they need,” said both senators in a joint statement. “The pandemic highlighted the importance of ensuring our domestic medical supply chains are strong to improve public health, lower costs and reduce our reliance on other nations. This funding will strengthen our efforts to do just that. We’re glad these federal dollars will help GENEDGE support small and medium-sized manufacturers across Virginia by training workers, creating jobs, reducing risks in the manufacturing process, and improving the quality of medical devices.”

Warner also spoke of the need for broadband throughout the rural regions of Virginia saying “Broadband is no longer something people want, it’s something people need. It’s a necessity.”

From Martinsville, Warner’s four-day road trip took him to Danville, Mecklenburg County, Emporia and the city of Franklin by day’s end. On Friday he was scheduled to be in Suffolk before wrapping up the tour in Newport News.