Absentee ballots change totals, but not results, in local elections
Henry County registrar's office

The door to the registrar’s office was closed after the returns came in on Election Day while election officials counted ballots. Final numbers were not released until after midnight.

 Bill Wyatt

It was a late night for election officials in Henry County on Election Day last week. Votes were still being counted past midnight, resulting in one candidate driving to the registrar’s office at the Henry County Administration Building on Kings Mountain Road.

“Around 12:30 a young man came out and gave us the final count,” saying that the only thing they were waiting on to make it official was the count on post-dated mail-in ballots, said Iriswood District Candidate for Board of Supervisor Garrett Dillard the following day. “Although it does seem to be a final answer, you still want to hear that officially finalized, so there’s still a bit of anxiety, a bit of excitement. I can’t wait until they say they’re done counting. I want to enjoy the moment and to move on to the next phase, to carry out the plans that I have discussed.”

The results from those mailed absentee ballots were accepted until noon on Friday and by the end of the day, Henry County Registrar Dawn Stultz-Vaughn had the final tallies, with very little change.

In the race for Iriswood District Board of Supervisor Dillard, who won the race, picked up eight votes for a total of 1,286. His opponents, Eric Phillips added two votes for 1,087; Billy Dean White remained at 645 and E,ric Bowling received five more votes, finishing with 308.

Joe Bryant will remain as county supervisor for the Collinsville District, with four votes added to his total of 1,599, while his opponent, Andrew Palmer, collected five additional votes for 1,166.

Elizabeth Durden will be the new Collinsville District representative on the Henry County School Board with 1,572 votes, nine more than the total on election night, while her opponent, Ray Reynolds remained at 1,187 votes.

Dawn Stultz-Vaughn was named the new Henry County registrar in February after the death of longtime registrar Elizabeth “Liz” Stone, who passed away shortly after last year’s election.

Asked why the votes for this year’s election took longer than usual to calculate, Stultz-Vaughn said: There were “27 precincts, 11 ballot styles, two congressional district splits, two house splits” and we had to “report early voting, absentee mail, and post-election results as three different precincts.”

Henry County is split by three districts in Virginia’s House of Delegates.

Said Stultz-Vaughn: “Sorry for the delay, but accuracy was paramount.”

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

