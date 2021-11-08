Absentee ballots change totals, but not results, in local elections

It was a late night for election officials in Henry County on Election Day last week. Votes were still being counted past midnight, resulting in one candidate driving to the registrar’s office at the Henry County Administration Building on Kings Mountain Road.

“Around 12:30 a young man came out and gave us the final count,” saying that the only thing they were waiting on to make it official was the count on post-dated mail-in ballots, said Iriswood District Candidate for Board of Supervisor Garrett Dillard the following day. “Although it does seem to be a final answer, you still want to hear that officially finalized, so there’s still a bit of anxiety, a bit of excitement. I can’t wait until they say they’re done counting. I want to enjoy the moment and to move on to the next phase, to carry out the plans that I have discussed.”

The results from those mailed absentee ballots were accepted until noon on Friday and by the end of the day, Henry County Registrar Dawn Stultz-Vaughn had the final tallies, with very little change.

In the race for Iriswood District Board of Supervisor Dillard, who won the race, picked up eight votes for a total of 1,286. His opponents, Eric Phillips added two votes for 1,087; Billy Dean White remained at 645 and E,ric Bowling received five more votes, finishing with 308.

