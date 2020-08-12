Activity at a peak in Martinsville despite pandemic

City Manager Leon Towarnicki told city council a month ago that there was more going on in the city right now than he could remember in more than 30 years. Tuesday night he laid out the projects and noted their progress.

The city of Martinsville received $1.1 million in federal CARES Act funding and is set to receive another $1.1 million in the next few days. Nearly half of the first round of money has been given back to small businesses in the city and more might be on the way.

“We’ve approved 137 applications and granted $404,376 to small businesses,” said Towarnicki. “We set a goal for $250,000, but legitimate applications kept coming and the number will probably increase.”

The second round of money must be spent on COVID-19 related issues, the city manager noted, just like the first round and another portion of the money will likely be set aside for small businesses, but possibly with some additional qualifying conditions.

Construction projects

The Chief Tassell building project at 51 E. Church Street is moving forward. Waukeshaw Development is now working inside the building and architectural plans are nearly complete. When finished, the historic building will be converted into 18 residential units and eight commercial units.