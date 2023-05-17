Adrianne Bowyer, of the Figsboro community, has announced plans to run for Henry County Commissioner of the Revenue.

Bowyer is currently the deputy commissioner in the office and says she believes it’s her time to serve as commissioner.

“I think I’ve built a good relationship with business owners and residents. We know each other by name, what business they are, what hotel they run,” Bowyer said. “I know their families, businesses and the system and paperwork they use. I’ve developed a very close relationship.”

Bowyer is a lifelong resident of Henry County, lives in Figsboro with her husband, David, and two daughters and is a member of Trinity Friends Church in Martinsville.

Through the years, Bowyer said, she has been active with parent-teacher organizations, booster clubs and other various organizations throughout her children’s school careers. She is a 1995 graduate of Magna Vista High School and a 1998 graduate of Patrick & Henry Community College with associate degrees in criminal justice and general studies.

“I have been employed in the office of the Commissioner of the Revenue for 25 years,” Bowyer said. “I’m not wanting to do anything a lot differently. We get compliments all the time and I want to keep it that way. The office is very orderly, so there’s not a lot of changing to be done.”

Bowyer said the biggest change she has seen in her time at the office is the conversion to digital, a process that continues today.

“It changes the way we fill out many of the forms,” Bowyer said. “But everything still goes in the same general direction, and we all keep on the same pace.”

Bowyer has experience in the office with real estate, personal property, state taxes, meals taxes and business licenses.

“I truly believe my experience, coupled with my dedication to this community, a strong work ethic and my desire to provide excellent customer service makes me the best choice for the job,” said Bowyer.

The commissioner of the revenue’s office is nearly fully staffed presently but, Bowyer said, that has not always been the case.

“We were understaffed for several months due to the death of one of our employees and another employee that took another job,” Bowyer said. “Applications were open for months and it took a long time to get good people that wanted to work for what the County is able to pay. But now we have almost a full house with one opening.”

Fortunately, Bowyer said, they have already received some good applications for the job that needs to be filled.

“It’s like everywhere else; there’s not enough people applying for those jobs, and getting applications from people that can and will do the work is not always easy,” Bowyer said. “You can train people, but it’s hard when people aren’t even applying. Fortunately we are one of the few county offices that is close to full staff.”

Bowyer joins a crowded field of candidates for the office: Tiffany Hairston, a systems analyst for the Henry County Public Service Authority; Blake Minter, a real estate assessor for the Henry County Commissioner of the Revenue’s Assessors Office; and Dallas Hairston, a senior real estate appraiser with the city of Martinsville.

“I have an outgoing personality and I am a people person. I have always worked around here and my customer service, my reputation and respect toward customers and other employees speaks for itself,” Bowyer said. “I’ve spent my life here and intend to retire here and I would like to finish my career in the commissioner’s office. I’m ready to take the next step.”