Area Democrats knocking on doors to get out the vote for primary

Virginia being a Blue state doesn’t mean Democrats can rest on their laurels.
Instead, it means the primary election is where the action is, Martinsville-Henry County Democratic Committee Chair Makunda Abdul-Mbacke said.
That’s why the Democratic Committee is pounding the pavement, to urge voters to the polls on Tuesday, or to vote in early voting, as their preference may be.
At the age of 20, Chandler Roberts of Ridgeway is both a new member of the Democratic Committee and one of the younger members. He has attended Magna Vista High School and been homeschooled and is a spring graduate of Patrick Henry Community College with a degree in paralegal studies. He plans to study political science at Old Dominion University in the fall, with his sights set on law school after that.
“He’s knocking on doors” to campaign for Democrats, Mbacke said.
“As a group we have done like 80 houses” in an afternoon, Roberts said.
“I like doing it. It brings joy just to do it. I like canvassing. I like talking to people. I feel like I’m making a difference when I’m out there, especially when someone thinks the primary is not important. … Getting people to say that they might go out there makes me feel good,” he said.
“We definitely need more young people like Chandler to come out and exercise their voice, because the issues we’re dealing with” are long-term and more likely to affect younger people as the years go on, Mbacke said. That includes topics such as student loan repayment or forgiveness and free tuition at junior and community colleges.
The committee also has been calling voters, she said.
A focus of the local Democratic Committee is supporting Sam Rasoul for lieutenant governor, “one of the only candidates for the state race coming from Southwest Virginia,” Mbacke said. “He has represented the people of Roanoke for a number of years in the House, and he threw his hat in the crowded ring … for lieutenant governor.”
The Democratic Party has held “Virginia People’s Debates, with candidates for attorney general on March 2, lieutenant governor on March 11 and governor on March 16, all over Zoom.
Rasoul has attended events locally.
The local Democratic Committee has been running announcements on Facebook and will have their first in-person meeting on Monday, the day before the primary. The meeting will be outdoors from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the New College Institute pavilion, with distancing, and people can wear masks if they desire.
“We’ve heard people say they’re Democrat but don’t vote in the primary because it doesn’t matter,” Mbacke said. “The state is solidly blue and has voted for a Democrat for president for the past 12 years or so – but that means that the primary is the most important,” to select which Democratic candidates will run during the November elections.
“Whoever is the Democratic nominee will become the governor, lieutenant governor or attorney general. That’s the reason primaries are so important,” she said.
In the meantime, as far as the local party goes, “this year we’re just honestly in a rebuilding phase, because COVID hit us like a brick like it did everyone else,” Mbacke said.
“While Trump was holding big rallies, the national and state [Democratic] party begged us not to do any canvassing” out of concern for pandemic safety.
Having Rasoul as a candidate has helped the local Democratic Committee in its gradual return to traditional campaigning.
“Because Sam Rasoul is a local guy, he’s gotten some excitement in the area,” she said. “We haven’t seen a person win statewide elections in Southside Virginia in probably more than 20 or 30 years. Everyone that runs is usually from the northern Virginia area.”
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com