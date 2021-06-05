Area Democrats knocking on doors to get out the vote for primary

Virginia being a Blue state doesn’t mean Democrats can rest on their laurels.

Instead, it means the primary election is where the action is, Martinsville-Henry County Democratic Committee Chair Makunda Abdul-Mbacke said.

That’s why the Democratic Committee is pounding the pavement, to urge voters to the polls on Tuesday, or to vote in early voting, as their preference may be.

At the age of 20, Chandler Roberts of Ridgeway is both a new member of the Democratic Committee and one of the younger members. He has attended Magna Vista High School and been homeschooled and is a spring graduate of Patrick Henry Community College with a degree in paralegal studies. He plans to study political science at Old Dominion University in the fall, with his sights set on law school after that.

“He’s knocking on doors” to campaign for Democrats, Mbacke said.

“As a group we have done like 80 houses” in an afternoon, Roberts said.

“I like doing it. It brings joy just to do it. I like canvassing. I like talking to people. I feel like I’m making a difference when I’m out there, especially when someone thinks the primary is not important. … Getting people to say that they might go out there makes me feel good,” he said.