Area registrars say all systems are go for Election Day

All of the voting precincts in Danville will be open as normal.

The office notes this will be the fourth election this year in the City of Danville and the third with pandemic protocols in place for staff and voters.

In Henry County, a drop box is available beside the door to the registrar’s office at the Henry County administration building.

If you requested and received a mail-in ballot and have not yet returned it, you can place it in the drop box at the registrar’s office or put it in the drop box at your polling place on Election Day.

Remember, if you return you ballot by mail, it must be postmarked on or before Election Day.

All precincts in Henry County will open at 6 a.m. on Election Day and close at 7 p.m. COVID safe practices will be in place at all polling precincts.

Patrick County voting sites will be open as usual from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. with social distancing requirements being followed.

Patrick County Registrar Susan Taylor reminds voters if you requested a ballot to be mailed to you, but have now decided to go vote on Election Day to be sure and bring your mail-in ballot back to the precinct where you vote and turn it in.