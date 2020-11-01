Area registrars say all systems are go for Election Day

Election Day is Tuesday and while about one-third of registered voters across Henry, Pittsylvania, and Patrick counties including the cities of Martinsville and Danville have already voted, thousands are still expected to vote at their assigned precinct on Nov. 3.
Martinsville Registrar Cindy Barbour reminds Martinsville voters that you can still bring your mail ballot to her office if you prefer. It will be accepted until 7 p.m. on Election Day.
“Be sure to bring both envelopes - ballot inside envelope B and your pre-addressed return envelope (purple bar).”
If you return you ballot by mail, it must be postmarked on or before Election Day.
A designated ballot drop box is available to voters near the utility payment drop box at the Martinsville municipal building and will remain available until 5 p.m. on Monday.
Polls in Martinsville will open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. You are reminded to bring a form of identification, respect the COVID safe practices and 6-feet distancing when you enter your precinct. Masks are recommended, curbside voting will be available and all polling areas will be accessible to voters with special needs.
The registrar’s office in Danville reminds all voters to be sure and take your identification with you, wear a face-mask and be respectful of others while maintaining six-feet distancing.
All of the voting precincts in Danville will be open as normal.
The office notes this will be the fourth election this year in the City of Danville and the third with pandemic protocols in place for staff and voters.
In Henry County, a drop box is available beside the door to the registrar’s office at the Henry County administration building.
If you requested and received a mail-in ballot and have not yet returned it, you can place it in the drop box at the registrar’s office or put it in the drop box at your polling place on Election Day.
Remember, if you return you ballot by mail, it must be postmarked on or before Election Day.
All precincts in Henry County will open at 6 a.m. on Election Day and close at 7 p.m. COVID safe practices will be in place at all polling precincts.
Patrick County voting sites will be open as usual from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. with social distancing requirements being followed.
Patrick County Registrar Susan Taylor reminds voters if you requested a ballot to be mailed to you, but have now decided to go vote on Election Day to be sure and bring your mail-in ballot back to the precinct where you vote and turn it in.
Polls in Pittsylvania County open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m on Election Day. Pittsylvania County Registrar Kelly Keesee suggests anyone with a mail-in ballot still unmailed consider putting it in the dropbox outside of her office instead.
Keesee wants to make sure anyone who has tested positive or been exposed to COVID-19 and is in quarantine and wants to vote, gets to do so.
Anyone in Pittsylvania County that is registered and wants to vote, but is unable to because of COVID-19 should contact the registrar’s office at 434-432-7971 and accommodations will be made.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.
