Area residents react to election outcome

Patrick County GOP chair Wren Williams and Vice Chair Matthew Holt and Henry County Republican Committee Chair Eric Phillips said it’s too early for Democrats to claim victory.

“As of this writing, Biden has been declared the ‘projected’ winner of the ‘unofficial’ results of this year’s presidential election by the news media,” Williams said. “I would like to remind everyone that this is a projection based on the unofficial tallying of the all votes, legal or illegally, cast across the country.

“This is not the official result of the election. The official result of the election will follow recounts in various states as well as legal challenges to some of the votes cast this year. The only body that may declare the official results or the election and thus the president-elect is the Electoral College.

“At this time, the Electoral College has not gathered to cast their votes, and thus an official winner has yet to be determined. The Democratic Party and its patrons failed to accept the election results from 2016 for four years, doing everything in their power to undermine the legitimacy of President Trump. I think it’s fair to give him a few weeks to investigate fraud and other ‘glitches’ in this year’s election process.”