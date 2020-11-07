Area residents react to election outcome

President-elect Joe Biden’s supporters in the region have been celebrating the outcome of the 2020 elections, but those who backed President Donald Trump were less interested in sharing their views, at least for public consumption. Some do, however, caution that results are not final until the Electoral College meets.
Their reactions started to form late Saturday morning when The Associated Press and various television networks declared that former Vice President Biden had secured a large enough percentage of the vote in Pennsylvania to earn those 20 electoral votes and push Biden past the 270 required to win the presidency.
His election came on the fifth grueling day of counting votes, down to the final six states, and the election of Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, the first woman and person of color to be so elected, set off an emotional flurry of celebrations across the country.
Ariel Vaughn, who has supported Biden, said that she cried when she heard the results.
“It was a strange combination of joy and tremendous relief,” she said. “I knew I would be happy, but I wasn’t expecting tears.”
Darlene Thielman said she felt joyous at hearing the results: “I can breathe a little deeper. Sleep a little better. But no one I know is tired. This is just that start of a ton of work that needs to be done for us to be great.
“I cried when Trump won. No tears today. Just rolling up my shirt sleeves, like Joe.”
Marna Dedon Gruettner said the results made her feel helpful. “Biden’s transitional team is already working on a COVID-19 plan. The huge turnout to participate in a democratic election was awesome,” she said.
“I am thoroughly happy and relieved to know that Donald Trump is a one-term president,” Sha’Myah Hodge said. “I am relieved for the millions of Mexican people in this country that were insulted for pursuing their American dream. I’m relieved for Muslim Americans that have been verbally targeted for four years. I am relieved for my community, the Black community. I am so glad that we no longer have to hear our president validate ‘white supremacy.’
“Donald Trump did not create racism or hate, [but] he simply opened everyone’s eyes to the hate that never left this country in the first place. I am hopeful in democracy. I have hope in President Joe Biden,” Hodge said.
“I believe this is a pivotal step in restoring some normality to our governing system,” Robert Lamm said. “Trump seemed to sidestep standard of governing and chose Twitter as a platform for attacks and to try and mislead and misinform the people of this country for far too long.
“Things as simple as honoring the former President [Barack] Obama with a simple and standard act of hanging his portrait in the White House was beyond Trump’s ability. He didn’t attend a single correspondence dinner, which no president since [Ronald] Reagan had done — and he only missed one because he was shot,” Lamm said.
Patrick County GOP chair Wren Williams and Vice Chair Matthew Holt and Henry County Republican Committee Chair Eric Phillips said it’s too early for Democrats to claim victory.
“As of this writing, Biden has been declared the ‘projected’ winner of the ‘unofficial’ results of this year’s presidential election by the news media,” Williams said. “I would like to remind everyone that this is a projection based on the unofficial tallying of the all votes, legal or illegally, cast across the country.
“This is not the official result of the election. The official result of the election will follow recounts in various states as well as legal challenges to some of the votes cast this year. The only body that may declare the official results or the election and thus the president-elect is the Electoral College.
“At this time, the Electoral College has not gathered to cast their votes, and thus an official winner has yet to be determined. The Democratic Party and its patrons failed to accept the election results from 2016 for four years, doing everything in their power to undermine the legitimacy of President Trump. I think it’s fair to give him a few weeks to investigate fraud and other ‘glitches’ in this year’s election process.”
Said Holt: “I applaud President Donald J. Trump in his effort to fight the corruption and fraud with the election system. Once Trump’s legal team finishes their recounts and investigations in the battleground states, only then can a candidate be declared president-elect. … I believe that once all the legal votes are counted, that President Trump will be elected to four more years in the White House.”
Said Phillips: “In 2020 we need patience and calm on both sides. Contested elections are not unprecedented. It is duplicitous that now those on the other side of the aisle simply want Republicans to ‘accept’ election projections while the vote in many places is either under dispute or recount.
“I want every legitimate vote counted and zero illegal votes to be tabulated. … The process will play out over the coming weeks and as votes are certified by states we will have an actual winner, not a projected winner. When that happens and the vote is found to be legitimate in all cases, then I believe we should accept the results, but not until then as there is still much in dispute at this moment.”
Phillips also commended the local boards of elections and registrars for an “outstanding job” and that local voters can “feel confident.”
Gael Marshall Chaney agreed that it’s not all said and done yet.
“Right now I feel relieved but cautious,” Chaney said. “All the vote counts will have to be certified, the Electoral College has to meet, and the whole populace has to get through another two months of divisiveness.
“Nearly half the voters are probably angry and fearful. I’m fearful of crazies doing something violent.”
Gruettner said she has been searching for the Electoral College’s meeting date.
She also said she hopes that “divisiveness slows down and we embrace our common American values. I really believe calm minds will lead. I feel confident [former GOP presidential candidate and Ohio governor] John Kasich will be appointed for something, a handshake across the aisle. I feel very hopeful Biden will appoint many great people for staff, cabinet and maybe even rehire [Dr. Anthony] Fauci, just in case.”
There’s also another aspect this year’s elections that people are talking about. Tangie Fisher Duncan described it: “Regardless of political party, I cannot imagine anyone in our country who is not emotionally moved and proud of our country for the election of the first woman, and first woman of color, as vice president of the country. As a woman, I appreciate greatly and am so proud each year to cast my vote to make my voice heard. I respect those women who fought for women’s voting rights. For those of color or African-American race, being the last of our citizens to receive the right, this must be a rewarding, validating, and proud moment in their lives. I am proud of my country for this landmark in our history.”
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com
