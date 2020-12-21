Area's legislative delegation are in virtual agreement about upcoming session

“My colleagues and I were newly in the minority with not so friendly priorities,” Adams said. “There were a whole lot of changes, a lot of long days and nights, and we came out of session and right into the COVID pandemic, and then with the social unrest it complicated our special session.”

Adams said the special session took on police reform “even though there’s no demonstrative need for it” as well as criminal justice reform.

“We did it on Zoom—over 100 delegates trying to debate on the floor,” Adams said. We “spent almost the same amount of time with only a fraction of the bills. It was very inefficient.”

Marshall is the senior delegate among the three. He has represented the 14th district, an area that includes part of Henry and Pittsylvania counties and the city of Danville, for 18 years.

“Last January we went to midnight sometimes on subcommittees. ... So I’m thinking we will have to burn the midnight oil,” Marshall said. “This is going to be different.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}