As Tuesday's primary closes in, McAuliffe brings campaign to Southside

In a final stretch of campaigning, Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe visited Southside Virginia on Saturday afternoon.

First stopping in Danville, he toured the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research and visited Bro Pete’s, a Black-owned business. He later planned to visit the National Society of Black Engineers in Martinsville before meeting with a small business establishment there.

Voters will choose Tuesday who they want to see on the statewide Democratic ticket for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

Though it is a Democratic primary, anyone can cast a ballot Tuesday regardless of their party affiliation — as long as they are registered to vote.

Other democratic candidates for governor include Justin Fairfax, Jennifer McLellan, Jennifer Carroll Foy and Lee Carter.