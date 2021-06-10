Ballot set for local races in November as filing deadline expires

Along with the statewide races this November, there are a number of local and regional races that will be on the ballot.
Voters in the Iriswood, Collinsville and Blackberry districts will choose a supervisor and a school board member.
In the Blackberry District Jim Adams is running unopposed and appears likely to be re-elected to his sixth term on the Board of Supervisors, for which he has been elected chair for the past five years.
But Iriswood District Supervisor David Martin chose not to seek re-election, and four people have qualified to be on the ballot in this nonpartisan race.
One of them is Eric Phillips, owner of Phillips Logistics, a firm providing Fed-Ex delivery service to the area.
The others who have paperwork on file with the Henry County Registrar’s office are Garrett Dillard, Billy Dean White and Eric Bowling, but no information about them was immediately available.
In the Collinsville District, incumbent Joe Bryant, a business owner in Collinsville and board member for the past 11 years, is seeking re-election and is challenged by Andrew Palmer, a commercial leasing manager for The Lester Group.
Two of the three seats for Henry County School Board are also uncontested. Thomas Auker of the Blackberry District, the board’s current chair, and Benjamin Gravely of the Iriswood District are seeking re-election and have no opponents.
But in the Collinsville District incumbent Merris Stambaugh is not seeking re-election.
Elizabeth Durden, office administrator and comptroller at Reliable Welding and Fabricators, and Collinsville business owner Ray Reynolds have filed for that seat.
In the State House of Delegates, all seats are up for re-election every two years, and this is an election year.
Les Adams (R-Chatham), whose District 16 includes Martinsville and parts of Henry and Pittsylvania counties, is running unopposed.
But both of the other two Republican-held seats that serve the region in the House have opposition.
In District 9, which includes all of Patrick and Franklin counties and part of Henry County, there will be a new representative no matter what.
Attorney Wren Williams of Patrick County defeated multiterm incumbent Charles Poindexter (R-Franklin) in Tuesday’s Republican primary and will face Democrat Bridgette Craighead, a business owner from Rocky Mount, in November.
District 14 includes Danville and parts of Henry and Pittsylvania counties and is represented by 10-term incumbent Danny Marshall (R-Danville), who is facing opposition from Democrat Rhett Dietz, who lives on her family farm in Henry County and runs printing business.
State Senator Bill Stanley (R-Franklin) represents District 20, which consists of all of Patrick County and Henry counties and parts of Pittsylvania, Halifax and Carroll counties as well as Martinsville, Galax and part of Danville, and is serving a 4-year term that expires in 2023.
Martinsville has no municipal elections this year.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.