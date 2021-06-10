Ballot set for local races in November as filing deadline expires

Along with the statewide races this November, there are a number of local and regional races that will be on the ballot.

Voters in the Iriswood, Collinsville and Blackberry districts will choose a supervisor and a school board member.

In the Blackberry District Jim Adams is running unopposed and appears likely to be re-elected to his sixth term on the Board of Supervisors, for which he has been elected chair for the past five years.

But Iriswood District Supervisor David Martin chose not to seek re-election, and four people have qualified to be on the ballot in this nonpartisan race.

One of them is Eric Phillips, owner of Phillips Logistics, a firm providing Fed-Ex delivery service to the area.

The others who have paperwork on file with the Henry County Registrar’s office are Garrett Dillard, Billy Dean White and Eric Bowling, but no information about them was immediately available.

In the Collinsville District, incumbent Joe Bryant, a business owner in Collinsville and board member for the past 11 years, is seeking re-election and is challenged by Andrew Palmer, a commercial leasing manager for The Lester Group.