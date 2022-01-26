Bassett Fire Chief junior Lynch receives Henry County's highest honor

Charlie "Junior" Lynch Jr. received Henry County's highest honor during Tuesday's Henry County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Lynch, the chief of the Bassett Volunteer Fire Department, was named this year's recipient of the Jack Dalton Community Service Award Tuesday night by the Henry County Board of Supervisors.

Lynch was nominated by members of his company, many who were in attendance at the meeting when the award was bestowed to Lynch.

The Jack Dalton Community Service Award is named in honor of Jack Dalton, who served as a member of the Henry County Board of Supervisors for more than 24 years and who was serving as the Board Chairman at the time of his death 21 years ago.

The award is given annually to a Henry County resident who best demonstrates the type of service exhibited by Dalton.

In other matters, the Board:

Approved an additional appropriation of $349,000 received from COVID relief funds to the school budget. The funds will be used for assisting the needs of homeless students and provide incentives for school bus drivers. $294,248 came from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, $42,451 was received from the American Rescue Plan Homeless II Funds, and $13,500 came from the Governor's Emergency Education Relief Funds.

Approved an additional appropriation of $45,176 received from the Library of Virginia to assist the Circuit Court with records preservation.

Approved an additional appropriation of $45,000 received as a grant from the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation to be used for initial engineering and surveying of Riverview Park, a new park planned near the Smith River Sports Complex in Axton.

Approved an additional appropriation of $30,000 received as a grant from the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation to be used for a new entrance sign for Philpott Lake and Marina.

Approved an additional appropriation of $52,550 received from State and Federal Asset Forfeiture funds to be used to buy uniforms for new and existing officers at the Sheriff's Office.

Awarded a contract in the amount of $178,088 to Sheehy Ford for the purchase of five Ford Police Interceptor Utility vehicles for the Sheriff's Office.

Awarded contracts in the amount of $306,600 to Municipal Emergency Services, Inc., and $255,800 to Vest's Sales and Services, Inc., for the purchase of air packs and turnout gear for local volunteer fire departments and the Department of Public Safety. Funds from the American Rescue and Recovery Act (ARPA) will be used to cover the cost of the items.

Held a public hearing and approved a request by Bernice J. Crowe, Jr., to rezone approximately 0.5 acre in the Blackberry District from suburban residential district to rural residential district for the purpose of placing a single-wide manufactured home on the property.

Held a public hearing and approved a request by Barry L. Nelson to rezone approximately 16.76 acres in the Horsepasture District from industrial to suburban residential for the development of the property into single-family residences.

Heard from Doug Stegall, of the Collinsville District, who discussed the proposed reversion of Martinsville from a city to a town and school funding. "I don't want anybody's taxes to go up, but that's what it looks like," said Stegall. "Do we want to keep fighting this, or just let it happen."

Heard a presentation from Blue Ridge Regional Library Executive Director Rick Ward on the current operations of the library system and the programs it offers to the public. "With the rough time we've had with the pandemic we had to close doors, but we brought staff back in June of 2020 and we're able to do curbside service," said Ward. "We wanted to make sure we continued to be of service to our community."

Received an updated from President and Chief Executive Office of the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation Mark Heath. "We've received word that we were awarded a $1,063,250 grant from the Virginia Department of Economic Development to continue development at Commonwealth Crossing," said Heath.

Received an update from Public Information Officer Brandon Martin on the naming of bridges in Henry County to honor fallen law enforcement officers in Henry County. "Staff is continuing its efforts to locate family members of the officers to verify the information," said Martin. "The seven officers identified are George Melvin Brown, George S. Frame, John Hughes Mitchell, John J. Johnston, Paul Edward Grubb, J. Michael Philippi and Willis Herman Ferguson. We've identified bridges suitable for five of these officers and we are reaching out to find bridges for the other two."

Approved the confirmation of minutes from the Dec. 14 and Jan. 14 meetings, during which M. Cheryl Via was appointed to an unexpired term on the Blue Ridge Regional Library Board ending June 30, 2023. Richard Hall, Terry Cundiff, Nubby Coleman and Gary Gibson were re-appointed to four-year terms on the Patriot Centre/CCBC Advisory Board ending Dec. 31, 2023, and Melissa Puckett was appointed to the Southern Area Agency on Aging Board to a three-year term ending Nov. 1, 2024.

Scheduled a planning session for Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. to be held at the new correctional facility on the DuPont Road. "It will start with a tour of the facility," said County Administrator Tim Hall.

Heard from Resident Engineer for the Virginia Department of Transportation Lisa Hughes. "We received bids for the [U.S.] 220 safety project for three miles of the southbound lane of [U.S.] 220 and expect some action on it later in the the spring or earlier summer," Hughes said.

In matters presented by the public, the board heard from four people:

Dorothy Carter of the Reed Creek District asked the Board for "some accountability" regarding the money raised for school construction through a new 1% sales tax that began this year. "I'm asking you to make this work and not take away from the budget nest year," said Carter. "Teachers are walking out the door."

Henry County School Board Member Ben Gravely questioned the Board regarding the naming of bridges in Henry County for fallen officers. "Is there any consideration given to any other fallen service member?" asked Gravely. "One of my former students got killed in Iraq, and I would love to see something done in honor of him."

Fieldale Fire Department Fire Chief Todd Norman thanked the Board for committing the money for the purchase of air packs and turnout gear for local volunteer fire departments and the Department of Public Safety.

Ira Waller, who identified himself as a pastor in Henry County, complained to the Board about a vacant house near his property that was "falling down" and "a harbor for rats." "It's just a disaster and it's ugly," said Waller. "I believe it's a health hazard."

