Bills requiring a vote on reversion signed in House and Senate

It's still not certain when Gov. Glenn Youngkin will sign into law a requirement that the City of Martinsville may only revert to a town within Henry County if it gets approval from its voters.

Companion bills were submitted in both the House and the Senate by Del. Danny Marshall (R-Danville) and Sen. Bill Stanley (R-Moneta) at the beginning of the session and both passed, but when they crossed over, giving each side the opportunity to vote on the other's bill, it was discovered that Stanley had included a sunset clause and Marshall did not.

The effect of the sunset clause would mean that if Martinsville abandoned its efforts to revert to a town, the law would go away effective July 1, 2026.

Marshall's bill was amended to include the sunset clause and was approved in the Senate as was Stanley's bill in the House.

The measure was signed by the House Speaker Todd Gilbert (R) on Tuesday and by the Senate President Winsome Sears (R) on Wednesday.

Bills enacted at a regular session are effective the 1st day of July following adjournment, unless another date is specified.

Senate Bill 85 passed 88-9 in the House and House Bill 173 passed in the Senate 29-11.

The result means that as long as City Council pursues reversion, voters in Martinsville may expect a question on this November's ballot that will ask: “Shall the City of Martinsville become a town?”

“Let the people decide,” Stanley said on the Senate floor to the other 39 members before the vote that approved the measure. “In 2006 this City Council passed a resolution that promised not to revert or take the first step without a referendum. They never retracted that promise, a promise owed to the citizens of Martinsville, and they come to you asking that the promise be honored.”

Stanley and Marshall maintain that Henry County did not ask them to pursue a bill requiring the referendum, but the Henry County Board of Supervisors did pass a resolution in support of the bills and Henry County Administrator Tim Hall also spoke in support of the bills during the discussions while they were still in committee.

The City of Martinsville issued a statement last month saying the City would continue to follow the laws governing how a city becomes a town.

“City Council began this process confident that reversion will result in the best possible future for Martinsville’s citizens,” the statement said. “A single school system for our region, and elimination of duplicative functions such as jails, courts, and the independent constitutional offices of Commissioner of Revenue, Sheriff, Treasurer, Commonwealth’s Attorney and Court Clerk, will result in a lower tax burden upon Martinsville’s citizens and businesses, and will enable improved services such as public safety, utilities and infrastructure, economic development, and citywide property improvement.”

The City’s response reminded the stakeholders in the process that the Virginia Commission on Local Government issued a final report concluding that “reversion is in the best interest of the City of Martinsville, the best interest of Henry County and the best interest of the Commonwealth.”

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

