Board learns reversion bills continue to advance

Reversion bills in Richmond that will put the issue of Martinsville becoming a town in Henry County to a vote continue to advance through the process in Richmond.

Henry County Administrator Tim Hall told the Board of Supervisors at the board's regular meeting Tuesday that bills submitted by Del. Danny Marshall (R-Danville) in the House and Sen. Bill Stanley (R-Moneta) in the Senate crossed over last week to the opposite legislative bodies. Crossover day occurs generally at the midway point of the session.

"Marshall's bill crossed to the Senate and out of committee easily," said Hall. "A House subcommittee will consider their bill this Thursday morning at 7:30."

The Board of Supervisors passed a resolution in support of both bills shortly after they were filed.

In other matters the Board:

Heard a report by Treasurer Scott Grindstaff, who indicated almost 90% of 2021 real estate taxes have been collected as of Jan. 31.

Heard a report from Martinsville-Henry County EDC Director of Tourism Sara Hodges that included a short promotional video encouraging people to move to Martinsville and Henry County. Hodges told the Board that a relocation guide is being finalized and will be out for distribution by the end of March.

Approved a request by Sheriff Lane Perry to appropriate $10,500 received from State Asset Forfeiture funds for the purchase of investigative software. Perry indicated that the funds will provide access to technology that will assist investigators in solving various incidents.

Approved a request by Public Safety Director Matt Tatum to award $154,295 to Vest Sales and Service Inc. of Check for the re-chassis of an existing 2016 ambulance to a new Dodge RAM 5500. The fourth ambulance purchased for use by EMS has exceeded its expected life, and Tatum said after considering a replacement of the vehicle or to remount, it was determined that that most efficient solution was to remount the ambulance on a new chassis. Tatum said the life expectancy for an ambulance of the style Henry County uses is about 150,000 miles.

Heard an update General Registrar Dawn Stultz-Vaughn regarding changes to the state and federal voting districts for 2022. Stultz-Vaughn said Henry County was previously split between the fifth and ninth congressional districts, and after redistricting, the county will be in the ninth congressional district only. The senatorial district will change from 20 to seven. House Districts were previously the ninth, 14th, and 16th. The westernmost one-third of Henry County is now in the 47th House District, and two-thirds of Henry County, including the City of Martinsville, is now part of the 48th House District.

Voted to send resolutions for bridge memorials to the Commonwealth Transportation Board for further review and approval. Those bridges and the names honoring fallen police officers are:

- U.S. Route 220 at Smith River: George Melvin Brown Memorial Bridge

- State Route 1228 at Smith River: George S. Frame Memorial Bridge

- Daniels Creek Road at Smith River: John Hughes Mitchell Memorial Bridge

- State Route 701 at Smith River: John J. Johnston Fieldale Bridge

- U.S. Route 220 at William F. Stone Highway: Paul Edward Grubb Memorial Bridge

- U.S. Route 220 at U.S. 57: Sgt. J. Michael Phillippi Memorial Bridge

- U.S. Route 220B at Reed Creek: Willis Herman Ferguson Memorial Bridge

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.