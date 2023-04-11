Henry County officials met with Carver Road residents Monday night to discuss concerns about a logging operation in the neighborhood and although the complaints were deemed valid, solutions were limited.

The parking lot at the Carver Ruritan Club Building at the end of Linda Drive was packed and about 70 people crowded inside to meet with representatives from the county, law enforcement and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to find a solution to concerns about disturbances to the neighborhood that residents believe is caused by a sawmill operation owned by Teal-Jones Pine Products.

"Would they consider a soundproof wall?" a lady asked. "People work shift-work and can't sleep. Who can afford to move? We can't afford to live in mansions on the hill."

"I can stand in my backyard and hear them cussing and playing loud music," a man said. "This is a Black neighborhood. They would do something if it was somewhere else, but not in a Black neighborhood."

"I just moved here," said Timmy Mitchem. "This company needs to invest and make their entrances safe. We moved in two years ago and put 19 new windows in our house, and you can hear the machines running inside the house."

Another man accused the representatives of not having any solutions. "We need decent answers," he said.

"I need ear protection to come out of my house," another person said from within the crowd.

Van Drewery expressed the concerns he and his neighbors had to the Board of Supervisors at a regular meeting Feb. 28 and said Monday that he was hopeful some answers could be found by holding a community meeting.

"Teal-Jones is a Canadian company and has other locations. They have a multimillion dollar operation in this county," said Drewery. "If we don't like it, they're here and it doesn't look like they are going anywhere. We would like them to be someplace else. We want to know is everything in accordance with the laws and ordinances regarding the noise, dust, mud and safety."

Deputy County Administrator JR Powell said, "Our job is to look into your concerns. The Board of Supervisors looks into them and assigns staff to look into it and that's what we did. There were five or six things brought to our attention: debris on the roadway, tractor-trailers blocking the road, questions about zoning of the property, discussion of a comprehensive plan, excessive noise and making sure that Teal-Jones is following the laws."

Chief Deputy Wayne Davis said when the Sheriff's Office was made aware of the safety concerns, he paid Teal-Jones a visit.

"I met with them and explained the importance of being a good corporate neighbor. We discussed trucks backing up and they said it doesn't happen frequently, but they are going to construct a truck holding lot," said Davis. "They receive about 75 trucks daily."

Davis said company officials told him they were also purchasing a power sweeper and would begin sweeping the road daily when it is operational and be more careful about not overloading the trucks to help prevent bark from flying off and into the road.

Said Davis: "They assured me they would be proactive and wanted to be a good corporate neighbor."

Powell said he also spoke with Teal-Jones officials and reiterated the desire of the company to be a good neighbor.

"They are building a holding lot, and the sweeper has been ordered."

Henry County Planning, Zoning and Inspections Director Lee Clark said the current operations complied with the zoning laws.

"Doyle Lumber was operating here in the 1950s and zoning in Henry County came into effect in 1989," said Clark. "The property was already considered grandfathered."

Clark learned of the truck holding lot at the meeting on Monday and said those plans presented a concern for his office.

"I just learned this tonight, and I'll be contacting them about this, because in my opinion it goes beyond just the storing of logs," Clark said. "What makes me distinguish that is they are going to start staging those commercial trucks on it. It needs to be zoned as the rest of the plant."

Clark said he would consult with VDOT about the entrance and exit of the truck holding lot into the roadway.

"They will need a commercial entrance that will include aprons that will help when they leave the site," said Clark. "Zoning does not regulate the number of hours they can operate and as we develop sewer lines out there, it will just open this area up to more growth."

Powell said Doyle Lumber transferred the property to Pine Products and they transferred it to Teal-Jones.

"When property is sold, if you sell your sawmill and as long as the business does not change, there is no rezoning that has to take place," said Powell. "You just continue operations."

Powell admitted that a sawmill is noisy and that the noise level has increased as the operations have grown, so the administration asked Henry County Attorney George Lyle to look into it.

"We don't regulate industrial noise in Henry County and we didn't have zoning in Henry County before 1988," Lyle said. "Otherwise we wouldn't have allowed houses to be built so close to an industrial property."

Lyle said Teal-Jones had indicated they wanted to be good neighbors and they are trying to change their operations to be more accommodating to the residents.

Lyle also said he wrote a letter to the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) about emissions from the operations, and they conducted an inspection of the business and found Teal-Jones to be in compliance.

"They did give them a warning about allowing too much dust," said Lyle.

Powell said the solution to the dust problem recommended by the DEQ was for Teal-Jones to put an unused watering truck back into operation.

"It's as simple as them making sure the roads on their property stay moist to keep the dust down, but not muddy," Powell said. "It's not an easy answer, but it's as far as the DEQ can get involved."

A Virginia State Police trooper identified only as Sgt. Davis explained that police could not come out and give someone a ticket for a traffic violation based solely on a complaint.

"This is a sporadic thing and it's between the trooper and the truck driver," said Davis. "If we don't see the bark fall off the truck, then we can't charge, and mud is not a safety hazard. I wouldn't want to drive through it in my clean car, but if it's just staining the roadway, we're not going to do anything about it."

Drewery said he and other residents have met with Teal-Jones on multiple occasions, but nothing positive had resulted.

"They said, 'We're not going anywhere,' and we have to find common ground," Drewery said. "The Board of Supervisors orchestrated them coming to Henry County and they picked a bad place to come. We would like the Board of Supervisors and administrators to do more to help the appearance and put the standards somewhere that is acceptable to us. I don't think that's an unreasonable request."