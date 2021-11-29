Board of Zoning Appeals denies two solar farm requests in Axton

More than 70 people attended a four-hour marathon public hearing by the Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals on Thanksgiving Eve, and when it was over, requests from two solar energy companies to transform hundreds of acres of land in Axton into solar farms had been turned down.
Rocky Ford Solar Energy Project Development Manager Warren Sakey, a self-described Army Captain from North Carolina, said he had never lived in Henry County but knew the area well as a result of the past two years that he has been working on a 90-megawatt project that he said would have created hundreds of jobs during construction and increased the tax revenue to the county by $180,000 a year. To sweeten the pot, Sakey dangled a $1 million site agreement payable upon approval to build-out the project.
The proposed area was an 800-acre site owned by Sandy River Farms and members of the Robertson family.
“I come from a long line of farming and I always thought my land would some day be my retirement, but there is no one to take it over,” said Edwin Robertson.
Julie Hairston came from Atlanta, Georgia, to represent Sandy River Farms.
“I don’t live here, but I care deeply about its future,” said Hairston.
Patricia Shifflett said she owned property across the road from the proposed project and wouldn’t benefit financially if the plan was approved, but supported it just the same.
“I’m impressed with this company,” she said. “It secures the financial interests of my neighbors.”
Irving Groves III, a real estate developer in Dallas, Texas, represents Millpond, a 1,000-acre timber operation near the proposed site.
“We were concerned it would impact our timber operations, but I found it offers job creation, property tax revenue, construction revenue, the intangible of renewable energy and has little impact on the county,” said Groves.
Megan Taylor said the offer by the solar company to lease her land for the next 35 years would “send my children to college and will allow me to secure our future.”
Darrell Jackson of the Henry County Farm Bureau said he liked the idea that the farms would remain in the hands of local owners for the next 35 years.
“Housing developments take it out of the family,” said Jackson. “I’ve been on the soil and water board, and this company goes above and beyond what is required.”
Brian Robertson said he has lived on the Mountain Valley Road all of his life. “I say go along with it,” he said. “The farmers deserve their retirements.”
Other members of the Robertson family also spoke in favor of the project.
“I’m in support of it. I think it’s a good thing,” said G.W. Robertson.
Said Rebecca Robertson Kolinsky: “I would count it as a blessing to have the solar panels as my neighbors.”
But not everyone was in support of the project, and one of them was the owner of Mountain Valley Brewing, a brewery which markets its location by a view that would be obscured by the proposed panels.
“We came here seven years ago, and a hobby became a business,” said Herb Atwell. “I support green energy, but I’m concerned about the growth of solar farms and how much they are taking. There needs to be a balance.”
Kirk Potter operates the Mountain Valley Artisan Barn nearby, where weddings and arts and crafts events are held.
“There needs to be a limitation. The whole picture is too big,” Potter said. “It’s too much.”
When no one else stood to speak, Sakey took the podium a second time, saying, “This is America. You may own the land, but you don’t own the view.”
But Lee Clark, Henry County’s director of planning, zoning and inspections, challenged Sakey’s argument, saying indicating that just because a person doesn’t own the view doesn’t necessarily mean they are not entitled to enjoy it.
A second solar farm request by Axton Solar LLC, wanting to add over 484 acres to 1,203 acres previously approved for solar in the same vicinity and spilling over into Pittsylvania County, became problematic for both companies.
“The is about the greater good of that end of the county, not the county getting revenue,” said Clark. “For me it’s about the appropriateness of land use.”
Clark pointed out that the solar ordinance for Henry County calls for no more than 2.5% of the land area within a five-mile radius.
One solar farm, Leatherwood Solar, already operates along Mountain Valley Road in Axton.
“Solar energy is here and it’s the future, but Axton doesn’t need to be the epicenter of it either,” Clark said. “You can have too much of a good thing.
“Both of these projects were submitted on the same date with the same deadline in the same area, and that’s an issue.”
Most of the same speakers spoke again concerning the second proposed project and took the same positions as they did during comments for the first project.
When the public hearings were closed, Clark recommended both proposals be declined and unanimously, the board turned both of them down.
In other matters the board:
- Unanimously approved a request by Carver Memorial Gardens Inc. to allow for the expansion of the adjacent commercial perpetual care cemetery.
- Unanimously approved a request for a special use permit for Abram Lee Brim to operate a barber shop business out of a house at 781 Southland Drive in the Ridgeway District.
- Unanimously denied a special use permit for Justin B. Stone that would allow for the use of his property at 5913 Daniels Creed Road in the Reed Creek District for a cross country motorcycle competition event.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.