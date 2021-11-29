Board of Zoning Appeals denies two solar farm requests in Axton

Said Rebecca Robertson Kolinsky: “I would count it as a blessing to have the solar panels as my neighbors.”

But not everyone was in support of the project, and one of them was the owner of Mountain Valley Brewing, a brewery which markets its location by a view that would be obscured by the proposed panels.

“We came here seven years ago, and a hobby became a business,” said Herb Atwell. “I support green energy, but I’m concerned about the growth of solar farms and how much they are taking. There needs to be a balance.”

Kirk Potter operates the Mountain Valley Artisan Barn nearby, where weddings and arts and crafts events are held.

“There needs to be a limitation. The whole picture is too big,” Potter said. “It’s too much.”

When no one else stood to speak, Sakey took the podium a second time, saying, “This is America. You may own the land, but you don’t own the view.”

But Lee Clark, Henry County’s director of planning, zoning and inspections, challenged Sakey’s argument, saying indicating that just because a person doesn’t own the view doesn’t necessarily mean they are not entitled to enjoy it.