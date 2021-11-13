BRIEFS: City Council, PSA meeting agendas

Martinsville City Council will hold the first of a series of public meetings on various reversion issues beginning Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at the City Municipal Building.

Any citizen wishing to register to attend a session may do so by contacting Karen Roberts, clerk of council, at town@ci.martinsville.va.us, calling 276-403-5182, or faxing 276-403-5280. Registration must be made by noon the day before each session, and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Preference will be given to citizens of the city. All sessions will be televised on MGTV-21 and linked on the city website and social media.