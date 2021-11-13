BRIEFS: City Council, PSA meeting agendas

Henry County Public Service Authority
The Henry County Public Service Authority will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the 4th floor conference room at 6 p.m.
On the agenda:
- Call to Order
- Invocation
- Confirmation of Minutes of Oct. 18
- Acceptance of Monthly Reports
- Finance
- Approval of Accounts Payable
- Construction
- Engineering
- Treatment/Regulatory Compliance
- Safety
- General Manager
- Adjournment
- Closed Session – Sec. 2.2-3711 (A)3 for Discussion 124 of the Acquisition/Disposal of Real Estate
Martinsville City Council
Martinsville City Council will hold the first of a series of public meetings on various reversion issues beginning Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at the City Municipal Building.
On the agenda:
- Council will conduct a public meeting about the reversion process.
Any citizen wishing to register to attend a session may do so by contacting Karen Roberts, clerk of council, at town@ci.martinsville.va.us, calling 276-403-5182, or faxing 276-403-5280. Registration must be made by noon the day before each session, and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Preference will be given to citizens of the city. All sessions will be televised on MGTV-21 and linked on the city website and social media.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.
