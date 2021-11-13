 Skip to main content
BRIEFS: City Council, PSA meeting agendas
City Hall

Martinsville Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St., Martinsville, VA. Meeting takes place on 2nd floor in Council Chambers.

 Bill Wyatt

Henry County Public Service Authority

The Henry County Public Service Authority will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the 4th floor conference room at 6 p.m.

On the agenda:

  • Call to Order
  • Invocation
  • Confirmation of Minutes of Oct. 18
  • Acceptance of Monthly Reports
  • Finance
  • Approval of Accounts Payable
  • Construction
  • Engineering
  • Treatment/Regulatory Compliance
  • Safety
  • General Manager
  • Adjournment
  • Closed Session – Sec. 2.2-3711 (A)3 for Discussion 124 of the Acquisition/Disposal of Real Estate

Martinsville City Council

Martinsville City Council will hold the first of a series of public meetings on various reversion issues beginning Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at the City Municipal Building.

On the agenda:

  • Council will conduct a public meeting about the reversion process.

Any citizen wishing to register to attend a session may do so by contacting Karen Roberts, clerk of council, at town@ci.martinsville.va.us, calling 276-403-5182, or faxing 276-403-5280. Registration must be made by noon the day before each session, and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Preference will be given to citizens of the city. All sessions will be televised on MGTV-21 and linked on the city website and social media.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

