BRIEFS: Government board meeting agendas

Martinsville City Council
Martinsville City Council will meet Thursday in closed session at 6:30 p.m. and for a regular session at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers in the Martinsville Municipal Building.
On the agenda:
- Closed session—6:30 p.m.
- Regular session—7:00 p.m.
- Pledge to the American flag and invocation by Council Member Tammy Pearson
- Consider adoption of an ordinance on first reading, approving the voluntary settlement agreement for reversion and authorizing the filing of a petition
- Consider setting a schedule to conduct a series of public meetings to provide information on various reversion topics
- Consider information related to the 2022 Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) list
- Hear an update on a number of projects
- Business from the floor
- Comments by members of city council
- Comments by the city manager and the city attorney
Henry County Planning Commission
The Henry County Planning Commission will meet for a regular meeting at the County Administration Building on Kings Mountain Road in Collinsville on Nov. 10 at 5 p.m. in conference room #205 with public hearings scheduled for 6 p.m. in the Summerlin Room.
On the agenda:
- Call to order
- Invocation
- Confirmation of Minutes for Oct. 13
- Public Hearings for Lisa Lancaster, Jason E. and Pamela K. Mabry, Carver Memorial Gardens Inc. and Dana S. Wade.
- Building inspection report
