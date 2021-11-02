 Skip to main content
BRIEFS: Government board meeting agendas
City Hall

Martinsville Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St., Martinsville, VA. Meeting takes place on 2nd floor in Council Chambers.

 Bill Wyatt

Martinsville City Council

Martinsville City Council will meet Thursday in closed session at 6:30 p.m. and for a regular session at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers in the Martinsville Municipal Building.

On the agenda:

  • Closed session—6:30 p.m.
  • Regular session—7:00 p.m.
  • Pledge to the American flag and invocation by Council Member Tammy Pearson
  • Consider adoption of an ordinance on first reading, approving the voluntary settlement agreement for reversion and authorizing the filing of a petition
  • Consider setting a schedule to conduct a series of public meetings to provide information on various reversion topics
  • Consider information related to the 2022 Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) list
  • Hear an update on a number of projects
  • Business from the floor
  • Comments by members of city council
  • Comments by the city manager and the city attorney

Henry County Planning Commission

The Henry County Planning Commission will meet for a regular meeting at the County Administration Building on Kings Mountain Road in Collinsville on Nov. 10 at 5 p.m. in conference room #205 with public hearings scheduled for 6 p.m. in the Summerlin Room.

On the agenda:

  • Call to order
  • Invocation
  • Confirmation of Minutes for Oct. 13
  • Public Hearings for Lisa Lancaster, Jason E. and Pamela K. Mabry, Carver Memorial Gardens Inc. and Dana S. Wade.
  • Building inspection report

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

