BRIEFS: Martinsville City Council Agenda

Martinsville City Council
Martinsville City Council will meet Tuesday in Council Chambers at City Hall.
On the agenda:
- 6:00 p.m. Closed session
- 7:00 p.m. Regular session
- Pledge to the American Flag and Invocation by Rev. Charles Whitfield, pastor of First Baptist Church East Martinsville
- Approve minutes from the Oct. 26 meeting
- Consider reading and presenting a proclamation recognizing Nov. 27 as the 70th anniversary of the Martinsville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority
- Hear an update from Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center Director J.R. Powell on implementation of the new 988 system
- Consider approval of a refund resulting from a verification update of estimate 2018 BPOL tax for a local business that changed federal reporting from a fiscal year to a calendar year
- Hear an update from Sheriff Steve Draper on the recent Kyle Petty Charity Ride
- Consider final adoption of an ordinance on second reading, approving the voluntary settlement agreement for reversion and authorizing filing of a petition
- Consider information related to the city proposed 2022 legislative agenda
- Consider information related to the 2022 Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy
- Consider approval of the consent agenda
- Business from the floor
- Comments by members of city council
- Comments by city manager and city attorney
P&HCC College Board
The regularly scheduled meeting of the Patrick & Henry Community College Board will be held at noon Monday, Nov. 15, at the MET, 65 Motorsports Drive, Martinsville.
The agenda items include:
- Consideration of Minutes from the September 20 meeting
- President’s Report by Dr. Greg Hodges
- Budget and Finance by Jack Hanbury, VP Financial & Administrative Services
- Report on Local Funds Expenditures
- Board to consider approval of Fiscal Year 2023 Local Funds Requests (Board Report #425)
- Academic and Student Affairs report by Terry Young, Interim VP of Academic & Student Success Services
- Report on Enrollment
- Workforce, Economic and Community Development update by Rhonda Hodges
- Institutional Advancement update by Tiffani Underwood, P&HCC Foundation Executive Director
- Athletics update by Brian Henderson, Assistant. VP of Student Engagement & Inclusion/Athletic Director
- Facilities: No Report
- Miscellaneous: Appointment of ad hoc nominating committee to present recommendations at the March meeting for new officers and new committee chairs and members as needed to replace those rotating off, by Janet Copenhaver
- The next meeting will be Jan. 24.
The P&HCC's College Board Budget & Finance Committee will meet at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, in the MET Conference Room 106. The board will receive a report on Local Funds Expenditures and consider approval of Fiscal Year 2023 Local Fund Budget (Board Report #425).
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.