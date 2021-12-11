 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BRIEFS: PSA, BOS, city council meeting agendas
0 comments
editor's pick

BRIEFS: PSA, BOS, city council meeting agendas

{{featured_button_text}}

Henry County Public Service Authority

The Henry County Public Service Authority will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the fourth floor conference room in the Henry County Administration Building.

On the agenda:

  • Finance
  • Approval of Accounts Payable
  • Construction
  • Engineering
  • Treatment/regulatory compliance
  • Safety
  • General manager
  • Closed session

Henry County Board of Supervisors

The Henry County Board of Supervisors will hold a regular meeting Tuesday in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building in two sessions, at 3 p.m. and at 6 p.m.

On the agenda:

3 p.m.

  • Approval of accounts payable
  • Presentation of FY 2021 Audit – Creedle, Jones and Alga
  • Matters by the public
  • Report on delinquent tax collection efforts
  • Financial matters
  • Additional appropriation re: Four-for-Life funds – Public Safety
  • Consideration of projects for Regional Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS)
  • Land purchase approval and acceptance of donation re: Riverview Park
  • Consideration of path forward for Henry County magisterial district realignment
  • Additional discussion re: Voluntary Settlement Agreement
  • Consideration of date and time for 2022 organizational meeting
  • Informational items
  • Comments from the Board
  • Closed meeting

6 p.m.

  • Consideration of a resolution recognizing the 70th anniversary of Martinsville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority
  • Highway matters
  • Swearing-in ceremony for elected officials matters by the public
  • Adjournment

Martinsville City Council

Martinsville City Council will hold a regular meeting in council chambers at the City Municipal Building on Tuesday at 7 p.m. 

On the agenda:

  • Pledge to the American flag and invocation by Rev. Charles Whitfield, pastor of First Baptist Church East Martinsville
  • Approve minutes from the Nov. 4, Nov. 9, and the Nov. 16 council meetings
  • Consider adoption of a joint resolution with Henry County recognizing the work of Dr. Mark Crabtree and The Piedmont Virginia Dental Health Foundation in establishing and operating the Community Dental Clinic
  • Conduct a public hearing on a Special Use Permit request from Smith Wholesale Inc. to allow for the operation of an office and self-storage facility on property located at 204 Broad St.
  • Consider reading and presenting a proclamation recognizing the 70th anniversary of the Martinsville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority
  • Hear a report from Robinson Farmer Cox Associates on the City’s FY21 audit
  • Consider a request from Martinsville City Schools to appropriate $694,212 to various school budget categories to cover capital needs and anticipated reductions in state funding
  • Conduct a public hearing for the purpose of transferring certain properties owned by the City of Martinsville to the Martinsville Redevelopment and Housing Authority as part of the Five Points Housing Project
  • Consider approval of projects listed for the City’s 2022 Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) list
  • The City’s proposed 2022 Legislative Agenda for consideration for approval
  • Consider approval of consent agenda
  • Public comment
  • Closed Session

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fifty people 'likely' killed in tornadoes: Kentucky governor

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert