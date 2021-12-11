BRIEFS: PSA, BOS, city council meeting agendas

Henry County Public Service Authority
The Henry County Public Service Authority will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the fourth floor conference room in the Henry County Administration Building.
On the agenda:
- Finance
- Approval of Accounts Payable
- Construction
- Engineering
- Treatment/regulatory compliance
- Safety
- General manager
- Closed session
Henry County Board of Supervisors
The Henry County Board of Supervisors will hold a regular meeting Tuesday in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building in two sessions, at 3 p.m. and at 6 p.m.
On the agenda:
3 p.m.
- Approval of accounts payable
- Presentation of FY 2021 Audit – Creedle, Jones and Alga
- Matters by the public
- Report on delinquent tax collection efforts
- Financial matters
- Additional appropriation re: Four-for-Life funds – Public Safety
- Consideration of projects for Regional Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS)
- Land purchase approval and acceptance of donation re: Riverview Park
- Consideration of path forward for Henry County magisterial district realignment
- Additional discussion re: Voluntary Settlement Agreement
- Consideration of date and time for 2022 organizational meeting
- Informational items
- Comments from the Board
- Closed meeting
6 p.m.
- Consideration of a resolution recognizing the 70th anniversary of Martinsville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority
- Highway matters
- Swearing-in ceremony for elected officials matters by the public
- Adjournment
Martinsville City Council
Martinsville City Council will hold a regular meeting in council chambers at the City Municipal Building on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
On the agenda:
- Pledge to the American flag and invocation by Rev. Charles Whitfield, pastor of First Baptist Church East Martinsville
- Approve minutes from the Nov. 4, Nov. 9, and the Nov. 16 council meetings
- Consider adoption of a joint resolution with Henry County recognizing the work of Dr. Mark Crabtree and The Piedmont Virginia Dental Health Foundation in establishing and operating the Community Dental Clinic
- Conduct a public hearing on a Special Use Permit request from Smith Wholesale Inc. to allow for the operation of an office and self-storage facility on property located at 204 Broad St.
- Consider reading and presenting a proclamation recognizing the 70th anniversary of the Martinsville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority
- Hear a report from Robinson Farmer Cox Associates on the City’s FY21 audit
- Consider a request from Martinsville City Schools to appropriate $694,212 to various school budget categories to cover capital needs and anticipated reductions in state funding
- Conduct a public hearing for the purpose of transferring certain properties owned by the City of Martinsville to the Martinsville Redevelopment and Housing Authority as part of the Five Points Housing Project
- Consider approval of projects listed for the City’s 2022 Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) list
- The City’s proposed 2022 Legislative Agenda for consideration for approval
- Consider approval of consent agenda
- Public comment
- Closed Session