Bryant, Dillard and Durden are unofficial winners in Henry County

“Around 12:30 a young man came out and gave us the final count,” saying that the only thing they were waiting on to make it official was the count on post-dated mail-in ballots, said Dillard. “Although it does seem to be a final answer, you still want to hear that officially finalized, so there’s still a bit of anxiety, a bit of excitement. I can’t wait until they say they’re done counting. I want to enjoy the moment and to move on to the next phase, to carry out the plans that I have discussed.”

Dillard thanked everyone “who got in behind the ‘Revisioning Henry County’ platform’” and all who voted, as well as those who worked the polls and assisted with the registrars’ process and he also thanked the other three candidates.

“It was a nice, good, clean race. I commend everybody for that,” Dillard said, “because there were four candidates, and nobody created any commotion, and that’s what campaigning should be about: everybody telling what their platforms are and not knocking or trying to criticize the other candidates.”

Dillard won two precincts while Phillips and White each got the most votes in separate precincts.

In the Axton precinct, Dillard won with 160 votes, White was close behind with 150, Phillips had 86 and Bowling received 31.