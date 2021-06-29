Bryant touts his tenure representing Collinsville

Collinsville District Board of Supervisor Joe Bryant, who is running for re-election, told a gathering at the Henry County Administration Building last week about why he is seeking another term.
Bryant, who first was elected in November 2009, is facing a challenge from businessman Andrew Palmer in the nonpartisan race for a 4-year term.
Four people are running for the Iriswood District post being vacated by David Martin: Eric Bowling, Garrett Dillard, Eric Phillips and Billy Dean White. In the Blackberry District Jim Adams, the board's current chair, is running unopposed.
"There have been some good things that have happened in Henry County in the last 10 years," Bryant said. "In February 2010, when I came in, the unemployment was 16.9%, and today it's 4.8%."
Bryant referred to NAFTA and other free trade agreements that devastated the local economy in the 1990s as an opportunity for the people of Henry County to demonstrate their resilience by not giving up.
"In Henry County we had the world's largest textile and furniture industries, and everything was rolling good, but we lost everything," Bryant said. "But everything was in it's own basket and when we lost one, we lost the whole basket. Today the County is more diversified."
Bryant said during his tenure on the Board of Supervisors, 43 new industries or expansions have occurred in Henry County.
"If we hadn't had the foresight to see that we needed Commonwealth Crossing [Business Centre], Crown Holdings wouldn't be here," Bryant said. "We were pad ready and that's why they looked here."
Bryant said Crown Holdings will start employees at its Henry County plant at an unprecedented $50 an hour compared to the average hourly earnings in Henry County of $17.86.
"A lot of people told us we were crazy, but Crown Holdings and Press Glass with 212 new jobs would not be here if not for the Commonwealth Centre."
Bryant mentioned Eastman Chemical, Monogram Foods and Halmat Aerospace that specializes in titanium as examples of the diversification of industry that now exist in Henry County.
"From 2012 to 2021 there's been over 2,000 jobs announced in Henry County," Bryant said. "Our general fund balance has grown from $22 million to over $48 million.
"We're diligent in the way we work about getting grants for construction and at budget time we take a look at schools and libraries and what they need. They'll ask for the moon and they may get a star."
