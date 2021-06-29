Bryant touts his tenure representing Collinsville

Collinsville District Board of Supervisor Joe Bryant, who is running for re-election, told a gathering at the Henry County Administration Building last week about why he is seeking another term.

Bryant, who first was elected in November 2009, is facing a challenge from businessman Andrew Palmer in the nonpartisan race for a 4-year term.

Four people are running for the Iriswood District post being vacated by David Martin: Eric Bowling, Garrett Dillard, Eric Phillips and Billy Dean White. In the Blackberry District Jim Adams, the board's current chair, is running unopposed.

"There have been some good things that have happened in Henry County in the last 10 years," Bryant said. "In February 2010, when I came in, the unemployment was 16.9%, and today it's 4.8%."

Bryant referred to NAFTA and other free trade agreements that devastated the local economy in the 1990s as an opportunity for the people of Henry County to demonstrate their resilience by not giving up.

"In Henry County we had the world's largest textile and furniture industries, and everything was rolling good, but we lost everything," Bryant said. "But everything was in it's own basket and when we lost one, we lost the whole basket. Today the County is more diversified."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}