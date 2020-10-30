Candidate Cameron Webb to attend voting rally in Henry County

Cameron Webb, the Democratic nominee for Virginia's 5th Congressional District – which includes a slice of Henry County – will have an early voting rally on Saturday afternoon at Jack Dalton Park.

The event is scheduled for 1:15-2 p.m. at 130 Jack Dalton Road in Collinsville. Webb also is appearing at events both before and after this one in Danville and Pittsylvania County, which could affect the schedule.