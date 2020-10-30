 Skip to main content
Candidate Cameron Webb to attend voting rally in Henry County
Candidate Cameron Webb to attend voting rally in Henry County

  • Updated
Cameron Webb, the Democratic nominee for Virginia's 5th Congressional District – which includes a slice of Henry County – will have an early voting rally on Saturday afternoon at Jack Dalton Park.

The event is scheduled for 1:15-2 p.m. at 130 Jack Dalton Road in Collinsville. Webb also is appearing at events both before and after this one in Danville and Pittsylvania County, which could affect the schedule.

Masks are encouraged, and social distancing will be observed.

Cameron Webb

Cameron Webb, 5th Congressional District candidate

 ZACK WAJSGRAS/THE DAILY PROGRESS FILE
