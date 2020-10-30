Candidate Cameron Webb to attend voting rally in Henry County

Cameron Webb, the Democratic nominee for Virginia's 5th Congressional District – which includes a slice of Henry County – will have an early voting rally on Saturday afternoon at Jack Dalton Park.
The event is scheduled for 1:15-2 p.m. at 130 Jack Dalton Road in Collinsville. Webb also is appearing at events both before and after this one in Danville and Pittsylvania County, which could affect the schedule.
Masks are encouraged, and social distancing will be observed.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.