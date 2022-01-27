City Council votes to petition court to allow reversion without agreement

Since working out a reversion deal with the county through a Voluntary Settlement Agreement did not work out, Martinsville has taken matters into its own hands.

Over the course of two meetings this week, Martinsville City Council passed an ordinance declaring its intention to revert from a city to a town within Henry County. The ordinance passed on first reading at Council's regular meeting Tuesday night and on second reading at a special called meeting Thursday held specifically for that purpose.

The ordinance includes the authorization of management and legal counsel to petition Martinsville Circuit Court to proceed with the process, leaving the County out of the picture.

The official steps toward reversion started in December 2019 when City Council voted to revert, and last year the city and county signed a Voluntary Settlement Agreement that would have had them working together toward a final decision by a three-judge panel. However, in December, the county did not vote to affirm the VSA as expected.

The county's December decision put the brakes on the two governments working together on reversion, so Martinsville's actions Thursday put the City on a solo path to reversion.

Henry County has a different idea on how reversion should proceed, supporting the matter to be decided or denied by Martinsville voters before it can go any further.

Del. Danny Marshall (R-Danville) and Sen. Bill Stanley (R-Moneta) both wrote bills that would put the decision of reversion to Martinsville voters by referendum. The possibility of referendum passed the first hurdle on Thursday when Marshall's House Bill 173 was passed passed by a subcommittee's vote (6-3) and will now go before the full committee in the House.

Tuesday's meeting

The ordinance passed on first reading at City Council's regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday night in the Martinsville Municipal Building.

The action, by a 4-1 vote, asks the court to proceed with reversion according to established legal protocol without an agreement with Henry County.

Martinsville Council Member Tammy Pearson was the only council member to vote against the ordinance Tuesday night on first reading and again Thursday night on second reading, and she made note of it when she testified before the House subcommittee, meeting in Richmond, virtually Thursday morning.

"I was the only dissenting vote," said Pearson. "I voted 'no' primarily due to the City's process, lack of transparency and failure to ... seek input from a broad base of our citizens."

Stanley's version of the bill will appear in committee in the Senate on Monday after the regular session adjournment, and it is expected that Marshall's bill in the House will be scheduled for a hearing before the full committee within the next two weeks.

In other matters in Tuesday's meeting, Council:

Heard about a recent grant of $130,000 the local United Way received to address eviction prevention, including a needs assessment.

Heard an update from Blue Ridge Regional Library Executive Director Rick Ward on the operations of the Blue Ridge Regional Library.

Read a proclamation acknowledging February 2022 as Black History Month. Since 1976, the month of February has been observed as Black History Month in Martinsville.

Heard from the Commonwealth Preservation Group out of Norfolk regarding a grant-funded project that would update and expand the Martinsville Historic District. The goal of the project is to complete an architectural survey of individual properties and increase those that may be listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The project is fully funded through the Emergency Supplemental Historic Preservation Fund, a grant administered by the National Park Service.

Reviewed the revenue and expense report for FY22 and approved the quarterly finance report. Both local sales and use taxes and meals taxes collected were greater than anticipated, by $248,198 and $102,273 respectively. Total actual expenditures through the second quarter were $187,735 more than anticipated. The available cash-on-hand for all city funds was $23,791,208, an increase of $6,965,198 over the same time period last year, which includes ARPA funding.

