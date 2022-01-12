City electric department to plug in improvements

Martinsville residents and businesses have been affected more frequently recently by power outages and to make matters worse, the system in use to receive reports from customers experiencing those outages is mostly useless.

Electric Department Director Durwin Joyce updated council members Tuesday night during a regular city council meeting on plans to not only reduce the number of outages, but improve the reporting system as well.

"We are going with a new after-hours call center," said Joyce. "We've signed a contract with Daupler that will allow two-way texts and customer notification."

Daupler is a software platform designed for utilities and currently operates in more than 100 cities, the company's website states.

"Customers can submit service requests and report an outage through the customer portal, reducing phone wait times and speeding up response processes," Daupler's website says.

Durwin said inserts will go out with the utility bills in March providing more details and sign-up information. The system is planned to go live on April 1.

As to the cause of numerous power outages recently, the majority were due to falling trees. To combat the problem, the electric department is cutting more trees back from power lines and installing additional equipment that will reduce the number of customers affected by a single incident.

"We've stepped up our tree program," Joyce said. "We've put more sectionalizers up so a whole breaker won't go out, so we've got 200 people out [of power] instead of 500."

Included in his update on the electric department, Joyce said the cost of electricity in the city is almost identical to the cost of power in Henry County through Appalachian Power. While a residential customer in Henry County pays $128 for 1,000 kilowatt hours per month, Joyce said a city resident pays $128.64.

The department had projected the use of 57,771 megawatt hours over the past year and actual use was 57,782 megawatt hours, Durwin's report stated.

Total revenue for the department was $6.9 million and expenses were $6 million, leaving a net revenue of $829,560.

In other matters, City Council:

Heard an update from April Evans, assistant director with the Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services, on the CarePortal Project. Evans told Council that with the new system, a social worker intending to identify a need for a family would use CarePortal to send a notification of the need to participating churches who can then respond if they can meet the need.

Recognized city employees who are eligible for service awards for the period Oct. 1 through Dec. 31: Christopher Sigman, refuse collection, five years; Jayme Clark, police department, five years; Joshua Lawson, waste water plant, five years; Emily Tongue, utility billing, five years; Brian Mays, central garage, five years; David Koger, police department, five years; Rodney Pritchett, sheriff department, five years; Ashley Duncan, sheriff department, five years; Wayne Moore, wastewater plant, 10 years; James Hopkins, fire department, 20 years.

Appointed Karen Garrett to the Anchor Group Home Commission, Sharon Shepherd to the Architectural Review Board and Jewell Drewery to the Patrick & Henry Community College Board and reappointed Kris Shrader to the Western Virginia Emergency Medical Services Council.

Were reminded by City Manager Leon Towarnicki that city hall will be closed on Monday. In observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, the City Municipal Building and administrative offices along with Constitutional offices will be closed. Employees in essential operational positions (Police, Fire, EMS, water/sewer plant operations) will continue on their normal schedule. There will be no bulk, or brush pick-up on Monday. Normal garbage pick up will continue.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.