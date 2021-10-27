City's public hearing on reversion garners seven speakers

Tyler Millner, the pastor of Morning Star Holy Church in Axton, quizzed council members about the status of a study of the school systems requested in the VSA to be paid for by the Harvest Foundation, which would determine if the dissolution of the Martinsville School Board is legal according to state statute, and asked who will be asked to participate in the consolidation of the two school systems.

Martinsville Assistant City Manager and City Attorney Eric Monday told Millner that the study would be comprehensive and done by a third party and that an appointed three-judge panel will have the authority to determine the legality of closing the Martinsville School Board should someone contest it.

Lawson told Millner, “We assume people on both school systems” will participate in the consolidation process of Martinsville and Henry County schools.

Douglas Bynam, another local minister, questioned Council about the legality of the “one person—one vote” rule as it might apply to representation of the town of Martinsville on the county board of supervisors and Henry County school board. Monday suggested that the Commission on Local Government’s recommendation that the new Town of Martinsville receive two seats on both boards instead of one “might be more than we are entitled to.”