City's public hearing on reversion garners seven speakers

Seven people shared their opinions and asked questions about a process that would change the independent City of Martinsville into a town within Henry County during a public hearing regarding the voluntary settlement agreement (VSA) between Martinsville and Henry County, Tuesday in council chambers before a half-filled room.
Earlier that day the Henry County Board of Supervisors held a meeting where they planned a similar public hearing for next month.
At the regular city council meeting, Mayor Kathy Lawson introduced outside counsel Stephen Piepgrass via a virtual meeting call to summarize the agreement for everyone and then opened the floor for anyone who wished to speak.
“All of our schools are accredited,” said Martinsville Superintendent Zeb Talley. “We are 79% minority and 72% economically disadvantaged, and yet we are among the best schools in the state. Our graduation rate is higher than the surrounding area except for Patrick County, our robotics program is 20th in the world and we were selected by UVA and others to be a model school.
“You know our record. Educators should have a part of this, and it should include both school divisions.”
J.C. Richardson Jr., the pastor of Mt. Sinai Church in Martinsville, spoke of the rights of Black people and the civil rights era.
“It’s never enough for a Christian to do the right thing. It must also be done the right way,” said Richardson. “This was way too exclusive and way too private. Because you can doesn’t mean that you should. Would we be here if not mandated to do so?”
Martinsville Middle School STEM teacher Greg Hackenberg wore a Bulldog sweatshirt.
“We are fighting to give the students the best there is,” he said. “We have the best teachers and the best coaches, and we have things the county doesn’t. We stand for the poor and oppressed, and I’m here speaking for them.”
Leroy “Toolie” Hairston said he had never been married and has no children.
“I’m asking you to please search your heart,” Hairston said. “You all have done the citizens wrong and if you decide to run again, then they [voters] are going to be looking. You’ve got to do the right thing.”
Brian Gravely said increased distance from home to school and increased class sizes would result when reversion forces the end of the Martinsville school system.
“Most students learn best around 15 students in a class,” said Gravely. “A lot of students are five minutes away from their schools [now] and Henry County schools will be overpopulated [after reversion].”
Tyler Millner, the pastor of Morning Star Holy Church in Axton, quizzed council members about the status of a study of the school systems requested in the VSA to be paid for by the Harvest Foundation, which would determine if the dissolution of the Martinsville School Board is legal according to state statute, and asked who will be asked to participate in the consolidation of the two school systems.
Martinsville Assistant City Manager and City Attorney Eric Monday told Millner that the study would be comprehensive and done by a third party and that an appointed three-judge panel will have the authority to determine the legality of closing the Martinsville School Board should someone contest it.
Lawson told Millner, “We assume people on both school systems” will participate in the consolidation process of Martinsville and Henry County schools.
Douglas Bynam, another local minister, questioned Council about the legality of the “one person—one vote” rule as it might apply to representation of the town of Martinsville on the county board of supervisors and Henry County school board. Monday suggested that the Commission on Local Government’s recommendation that the new Town of Martinsville receive two seats on both boards instead of one “might be more than we are entitled to.”
With no one else expressing a desire to speak, the public hearing was closed. The city council will convene again on Nov. 4 when it is expected to vote on a memorandum regarding the VSA. If approved, a second reading and a second vote will be required, and that is scheduled for the following week. If approved a second time, the matter would then go before the Chief Judge of the Henry County Circuit Court, where a three-judge panel will be requested to make a final ruling on the matter.
In other matters, the council:
- Adopted a resolution approving the city’s participation in a federal litigation settlement with certain pharmaceutical companies related to the opioid epidemic. “I’m reluctant to say publicly the amount of money will will get, but it will be in excess of a million dollars and many more to follow,” said Monday.
- Approved the Pine Hall Road Community Development Block Grant Housing Rehabilitation Project Program design in compliance with state and federal regulations.
- Heard Commissioner of the Revenue Ruth Easley explain that personal property bills were mailed on Friday and although the tax rate remains unchanged, vehicle values have gone up. “From January 2020 to 21 new car prices went up 6% and used car prices are up 14%, and for next year, you’re probably going to see this again,” she said.
- Heard a summary of the city’s quarterly finance report for the period ending Sept. 30. Revenues exceeded expectations by $939,931, local sales and use taxes were $77,289 above what was expected and meals taxes were $76,072 more than anticipated. Expenses were $683,802 less than budgeted.
