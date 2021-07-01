Collinsville District candidate Andrew Palmer says a proactive Henry County Board of Supervisors might have prevented reversion

In addition to being the commercial leasing manager for the Lester Group, Andrew Palmer was named vice president of Lester Development Corporation last week, and if things go his way, he will become a Henry County supervisor in January.

Palmer, 30, says he has been thinking about running for the job for some time.

“Back in 2016, when I owned the Sears store in Collinsville, I decided I wanted to run, but I waited until the last week to get my packet and didn’t get enough signatures by the deadline, so this has been on my mind for a long time,” Palmer said.

Palmer said he’s was not running at the behest of his boss, George Lester, an influential Martinsville businessman, but that he did have Lester’s support.

“Before I decided to run, I spoke to Mr. Lester about it and told him that I thought it was time for me to run for the Board of Supervisors, and I told him I was concerned with reversion and what was taking place, and he actually encouraged me at the time not to run,” Palmer said. “He said, ‘While I’m extremely understanding of your reasoning for wanting to run and while I think you’ll do a good job, I would be concerned with people thinking that you’re doing it because of me.’ And that was 100% not the case. We knew this would be an issue.”