Collinsville residents express concerns about bonuses to school board, reversion

Two residents of the Collinsville district complained Tuesday night at a regular meeting of the Henry County Board of Supervisors about bonuses for the school board, real estate taxes and reversion as the six members on the board sat in silence and listened.

"These bonuses our elected school board voted to give themselves, I don't agree with elected officials getting bonuses, and some are already getting free health insurance," Doug Stegall said. "How do we know what they [school board members] do when we don't know how many hours they are working?"

At a meeting last month the Henry County School Board asked the Board of Supervisors for permission to shuffle some money around in order to pay cafeteria workers a $1,400 bonus for working through the pandemic.

Iriswood District Supervisor David Martin, who is also a former Henry County school superintendent, pointed out that the $1.8 million transfer was split among three accounts and would provide a bonus to "all eligible full-time and part-time employees."

Martin questioned if school board members should be qualified to receive the bonus when they had already been paid a $1,000 bonus in the same year. A Henry County school board member is not only an elected official but also considered an employee of the school system.